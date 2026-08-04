WANDA Launches Give 8/28 Campaign

The campaign grows a new crop of healthy eaters, readers and leaders

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if one gift could help a child build a healthier relationship with food today and help a future nutritionist, farmer, chef or researcher lead tomorrow?

Women Advancing Nutrition, Dietetics and Agriculture (WANDA) today launched its Give 8/28 campaign, "Nourish the Next Generation of Healthy Eaters, Readers, and Leaders." Celebrating WANDA's 10th anniversary, the campaign invites donors to become "Founding Gardeners" by helping women and girls bloom where they belong from farm to health.

Give 8/28 is the national day of giving for Black-led nonprofits during Black Philanthropy Month. WANDA seeks to raise $28,000 by Aug. 28 to support WANDA's World, a digital children's wellbeing edutainment platform led by Little WANDA, and WANDA Scholars, which provides scholarship, mentorship, and leadership opportunities pursuing careers across nutrition, agriculture and food systems.

The need is urgent. A 2026 Tufts University analysis found that U.S. children consumed 2.7 daily servings of healthy plant-based foods before age 2, but only 1.8 servings from ages 2 to 19. Black producers also accounted for just 1.4% of the nation's 3.4 million agricultural producers in the 2022 Census of Agriculture while Black registered dietitians make up 2.6% of the field.

"WANDA believes every child deserves to have positive role models like Little WANDA to become healthy eaters, readers, and leaders. Every mother deserves the nourishment, knowledge, and community support to help her family flourish. Give 8/28 is an opportunity to invest in women-led solutions that feed more than bodies. We nourish futures," said Tambra Raye Stevenson, founder and CEO of WANDA.

With needed funding, WANDA intends to support young learners through child nutrition edutainment platform, provide college scholarships to pursue food, nutrition and agriculture careers, and provide mentorship and leadership development for emerging Food Sheroes. WANDA has already supported 34 women in the United States and Nigeria through education and leadership pathways.

Supporters can donate, share the campaign or create a peer fundraiser at https://give828.org/story/iamwanda. Donors are also encouraged to ask their employers to match their gifts. Every contribution helps place a nourishing story in a child's hands, opportunity in a future leader's path and healthier communities within reach.

SOURCE WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture