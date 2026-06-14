WANDA Week Celebrates 10 Years of Food Sheroes during Juneteenth

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Advancing Nutrition, Dietetics, and Agriculture (WANDA) marks its 10th anniversary with WANDA Week, June 14–20, 2026, a celebration honoring leaders in the food system while supporting our Food Shero Freedom Fund to support the WANDA Scholars Program.

First proclaimed by the Mayor of Washington, D.C., in 2022, WANDA Week contributions of Black women and girls in the food system shaping healthier communities. The week includes education, advocacy, and celebration including the Grocery Retail for All Summit.

The outdoor celebration culminates with the 6th Annual Sisterhood Supper: Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 20, at the Farm at Kelly Miller in Washington, D.C. This year's theme, "Rooted in Joy and Justice," coincides with the 50th anniversary of The Taste of Country Cooking by culinary icon Edna Lewis. Guests will enjoy an Edna Lewis-inspired menu prepared by WellBody Kitchen.

"As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, WANDA Week serves as both a celebration and a correction of our national story," said Tambra Raye Stevenson, Founder and CEO of WANDA. "For centuries, Black women have nourished this nation; yet their contributions have too often gone unrecognized. WANDA Week shines a light on that legacy while investing in the next generation. From the wisdom of Edna Lewis to today's leaders, we are honoring our past, celebrating our present, and funding the future."

Sponsored by Jane Bancroft Robinson Foundation and Whole 30, the supper will be emceed by award-winning journalist and community advocate Ashleigh Demi.

"Black women have been at the heart of our communities feeding families, preserving traditions, creating opportunities, and leading movements for change," said Ashleigh Demi. "WANDA's Sisterhood Supper is a beautiful reminder that when we gather around the table, we also gather around our shared history, our collective strength, and our vision for the future. I am honored to celebrate the women who are rooted in joy, committed to justice, and building healthier communities for generations to come."

"WANDA is creating exactly the kind of community-centered change we need right now," said Melissa Urban, CEO and Co-Founder of Whole30. "By connecting food, culture, leadership, and belonging, WANDA is empowering women and girls to become advocates for their own health and wellbeing while strengthening the communities around them. Their work demonstrates how food can be a powerful catalyst for transformation."

SOURCE WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture