WANDERING BEAR JOINS TARGET'S FOOD FORWARD PUSH WITH A NATIONWIDE COLD BREW LAUNCH

8oz cans hit every Target nationwide in August, following the June launch of 32oz multi-serve cartons in ~300 stores

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wandering Bear, the coffee brand known for putting coffee shop inspired cold brew and lattes in fridges across the U.S., is expanding its national retail footprint with new distribution at Target. At the beginning of August, four 8oz cans, Organic Original Black, Double Latte, Vanilla Latte, and Mocha Latte, rolled out to all Target stores nationwide. This follows a launch of three of their 32oz multi-serve cartons (Organic Original Black, Espresso Roast, and Double Latte) in ~300 Target locations in the Midwest and Northeast in June.

Wandering Bear's 8oz can line up showcases their super premium cold brew in Original Black, and 3 flavors of their nutrition-forward cold brew lattes. Wandering Bear's multi-serve cartons allow customers to take the coffee shop to their fridge.

The Target expansion marks Wandering Bear's biggest retail moment since their exclusive high-protein latte launch with Whole Foods last fall, bringing their organic cold brew and RTD latte lineup to even more shoppers who want coffee shop quality without the coffee shop trip.

The 8oz can lineup includes:

Organic Original Black, Wandering Bear's original roast profile, unsweetened and ready to drink straight from the can

Double Latte, Vanilla Latte, and Mocha Latte, made with Wandering Bear's organic cold brew coffee base and ultra-filtered milk protein, delivering 11g of protein and half the sugar than the leading canned lattes, with the same creamy, rich indulgence of a specialty coffee shop latte

The 32oz multi-serve includes:

Organic Original Black and Espresso Roast, for the household that goes through more than one cup

Double Latte, giving multi-serve shoppers the same better-for-you high-protein latte in a bigger format

The launch lands as Target leans further into its "food-forward" strategy, adding thousands of new food and beverage items this year with an emphasis on wellness, protein, and trending flavors as it works to make its grocery aisles a bigger reason shoppers choose Target in the first place. Wandering Bear's nutrition-forward lattes and super premium cold brew fit squarely into that push, giving Target shoppers another better-for-you, on-trend option in a category the retailer is actively investing in.

The expansion builds on a strong first half for Wandering Bear, including SKU growth across Kroger's Fred Meyer division in April, followed by key launches at Albertsons banners, including Pavilions in March and Jewel-Osco this August, a nationwide rollout at Sprouts Farmers Market in July and high-performing seasonal rotations throughout four major Costco regions.

"There's such exciting momentum behind Target's merchandising strategy right now, and we are beyond thrilled to play a role in that by bringing accessible wellness to the Target guest with Super Premium cold brew and better-for-you lattes," said Ben Gordon, President and co-founder.

Founded in 2014 by Matt Bachmann and Ben Gordon, Wandering Bear has grown from a New York City startup into a national leader in premium organic cold brew, trusted by thousands of offices, retailers, and restaurants for fresh-tasting, better-for-you coffee. Wandering Bear was the first to put cold brew in a box, and continues to lead with innovations that pair coffee-shop-quality taste with real nutrition.

Wandering Bear's 8oz cans are available now in the RTD Coffee set at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com for $3.99. The 32oz multi-serve line is available in the refrigerated set in select Target locations for $9.99 per carton.

For more information, visit wanderingbearcoffee.com and follow @wanderingbearco on Instagram.

Media Contact: Nina Bulat [[email protected]]

SOURCE Wandering Bear Coffee