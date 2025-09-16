New Latte Delivers Coffee-Shop-Quality Flavor and 11g Protein for Guilt-Free Indulgence

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wandering Bear , a leader in premium organic cold brew coffee, today unveiled its revolutionary Cold Brew Latte , the first ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee to seamlessly bridge rich, coffee-shop-inspired taste with powerful nutrition.

Available in classic Double Latte, Vanilla, and Mocha, their lattes offer indulgent flavor and wellness in every sip. Each delicious 8 fl. oz. can delivers:

Wandering Bear launches protein-packed Cold Brew Latte, blending bold taste with better health

11g complete milk protein from ultra-filtered skim milk

140mg caffeine from Wandering Bear organic, specialty-grade cold brew

100 calories

Only 5-6g natural cane sugar (varies by flavor)

0g saturated fat

Crafted over an exacting 18-month process and hundreds of variations, the Cold Brew Latte uses a proprietary creamer base built on skim milk protein from ultra-filtered skim milk to create an incredibly creamy, barista-quality texture and perfect cafe-style taste. This unique formulation doubles the protein of traditional RTD lattes with less than half the total sugar and no saturated fat, making it perfect for those who crave great taste without compromising nutrition.

"Great taste and creaminess were our north stars," said Matt Bachmann, CEO and Co-Founder. "We challenged ourselves to craft a great-tasting canned latte that wasn't just less bad, but genuinely good for you - something that tastes like an indulgence, yet fuels your body - and it's been incredible to have Whole Foods' early support behind this exciting launch."

Founded in 2014 by Matt Bachmann and Ben Gordon, Wandering Bear has grown from a New York City startup to a national leader, ranking as Instacart's #1 fastest-growing beverage brand in 2024 and trusted by thousands of offices, retailers and restaurants for fresh-tasting, premium organic cold brew. Wandering Bear was the first to put cold brew in a box to preserve great taste without sugar, and the Cold Brew Latte is the brand's most significant innovation in a decade, reinforcing its commitment to quality and health.

Wandering Bear Cold Brew Latte is available today, September 16th, 2025, exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide for $3.99 per 8 fl oz can. Celebrate with a free can via rebate at https://wanderingbearcoffee.com/free , while supplies last.

For additional information, visit wanderingbearcoffee.com and follow @wanderingbearco on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Samantha Levitin, Levitin Collective

[email protected]

SOURCE Wandering Bear Coffee