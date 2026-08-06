Warner Bros. Discovery Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WBD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Please visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.wbd.com/ to view the earnings materials.

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.wbd.com/.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website for twelve months.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, HBO Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.