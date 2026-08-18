WARP DD Launches: AI-Powered Technology Due Diligence in 30 Seconds

Proprietary three-model AI engine replaces weeks of manual analysis with quantitative, evidence-based technology assessment

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LINEdot., Inc. today announced the commercial launch of WARP DD (https://warpdd.com), an AI-powered platform that automates technology due diligence. WARP DD reduces the standard 2-to-4-week evaluation process to approximately 30 seconds, delivering quantitative technology assessments across six standardized dimensions.

Addressing a Structural Gap in Investment Decision-Making

WARP DD — AI-Powered Technology Due Diligence Platform (https://warpdd.com)

Technology due diligence is critical to investment decisions in M&A, venture capital, and private equity. Yet the process has remained largely unchanged for two decades: teams of consultants spend weeks manually reviewing code, interviewing engineers, and producing qualitative reports that vary depending on who conducts them.

The average technology DD engagement takes 13 or more days to complete. Most deal decisions are made in 10. The evaluation often arrives after the investment decision has already been reached.

How WARP DD Works

Users enter a technology theme. WARP DD's three proprietary AI models analyze global data sources — academic papers, patents, open-source repositories, startup databases, and industry reports — and score the technology across six axes: Technology Maturity, Ecosystem Position, Competitive Advantage, Adoption Traction, Risk Profile, and De Facto Standard Probability. Results are delivered as downloadable PDF and PPTX reports in English and Japanese.

Proprietary Three-Model AI Architecture (Patent Pending)

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that summarize web content, WARP DD reconstructs technology ecosystems as graph structures and performs structural reasoning on competitive dynamics, causal relationships, and adoption trajectories. The platform comprises three specialized models:

Model Function Ecosystem Analysis Graph neural network that models relationships

between technologies, research, and markets to

map ecosystem structure and dynamics Technology Profiling Quantifies competitive strength across six axes

using academic papers, patents, and technical

documentation Trajectory Prediction Calculates alignment with historical de facto

standard growth patterns to predict future

adoption trajectory

Validation

In backtesting across 100 AI/ML companies using a two-year prediction window, WARP DD achieved 89% overall accuracy (rapid growth: 100%, steady growth: 92%, acquisition signals: 75%). The platform has been further validated across approximately 200 companies spanning seven technology domains.

Traditional vs. AI-Powered Technology Due Diligence



Traditional DD WARP DD Timeline 2–4 weeks ~30 seconds Output Qualitative report Quantitative scores (0–100) Reproducibility Analyst-dependent Standardized framework Predictive capability Limited 89% backtest accuracy Coverage 2–3 dimensions 6 axes, systematic

Availability

WARP DD is available now at https://warpdd.com. The platform supports English and Japanese, with reports generated in PDF and PPTX formats. A free tier is available.

Founder Comment

"As the pace of technological change accelerates, the volume and speed of information that needs to be evaluated now exceeds human processing capacity. No matter how skilled the expert, it is difficult to continuously monitor ecosystem shifts across the globe in real time. This is not a question of competence — it is a challenge of our era. WARP DD combines human expertise with AI's processing power to make technology assessment faster and more reliable. We are building toward a world where the ability to see the future of technology is available to everyone."

— Masato Furuno, Founder & CEO, LINEdot., Inc.

About LINEdot.

LINEdot., Inc. (linedotjp.com) is a Tokyo-based technology company building AI infrastructure for technology landscape intelligence. Founded in May 2026, the company's mission is to enable structural understanding of technology ecosystems through AI. WARP DD is the company's flagship product. Both "WARP DD" and "LINEdot." are registered trademarks of LINEdot., Inc.

Web: https://www.linedotjp.com/en/contact

SOURCE LINEdot., Inc.