Warrior Insurance Network Expands Its Team of State Marketing Managers With the Appointments of Insurance Industry Veterans, Robert Howell and Richard Messler

Robert (Rob) Howell, State Marketing Manager (SMM), Ohio and Indiana and Richard (Rich) Messler, SMM, West Virginia and Virginia will lead the charge as Warrior Insurance Network's (WIN) member companies expand its market focus.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Insurance Network (WIN) member insurance companies are growing, and our top priority is ensuring we provide our WIN Producer Partners and our customers with the superior service they deserve. Our team of State Marketing Managers (SMM) serve as a catalyst for exceptional service. They also help ensure our WIN Producer Partners have the tools and resources to succeed. We are pleased to announce that Rob Howell has been appointed SMM for Ohio and Indiana. Rich Messler has joined our team and will serve as the new SMM for West Virginia and Virginia. Later this year, WIN will expand into the state of Virginia and Rich will oversee its expansion and serve as the SMM.

Warrior Insurance Network's new State Marketing Managers Rob Howell and Rich Messler

Howell joins WIN and First Chicago Insurance Company (FCIC) with over 15 years of experience in the insurance industry. As an industry leader, Howell will use his background as a P&C agency principal and marketing manager to equip WIN's member companies' producer partners with the strategic resources they need to grow and prosper.

As a native to Ohio, Howell will use his commanding knowledge of the Ohio market to help WIN's member companies' producer partners navigate the ever-changing insurance landscape. He will serve as the SMM for Ohio, where FCIC offers our Maverick Personal Auto, Public Transportation, and Financial Responsibility Bond programs. Additionally, having lived in Indiana for several years, Howell will also lend his experience and support to the neighboring Indiana territory alongside SMM Mick Bacon. In the state of Indiana, FCIC offers its Personal and Commercial Auto Insurance programs. FCIC's sister company, United Security Insurance Company, also offers its Personal Auto Insurance program to Indiana drivers.

Messler joins WIN and West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company (WVNAIC) with over 35 years of experience in the insurance industry. As a former agency owner, Director of Industry Relations for Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia, and 19-year Senior District Sales Manager at Erie Insurance, he will use his diverse insurance industry experience to provide WIN Producer Partners with strategic resources for growth and success.

With his impressive career in the insurance sector, Messler brings a wealth of expertise having successfully navigated and served both Virginia and West Virginia markets. WVNAIC offers a non-standard auto insurance product via independent agencies throughout West Virginia, and in the near future, Virginia.

"As WIN's member companies continue to expand, so does our team of dedicated SMMs. Within the Marketing department we have a team of SMMs, Marketing support staff, and a Training team who are dedicated to ensuring our producer partners thrive," remarked Dave Alessi, Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "Howell and Messler each bring decades of deep industry experience and proven track records of operational excellence. We are confident that their leadership will enhance our WIN Producer Partner relationships and accelerate WIN member companies' expansion," Alessi concluded.

About Warrior Insurance Network

Warrior Insurance Network's member companies include First Chicago Insurance Company, United Security Insurance Company, West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company, Texas Ranger MGA, and Lonestar MGA. WIN is a marketing organization servicing a select group of insurance carriers and independent insurance agents which offer a diverse array of personal and commercial auto insurance products. WIN member companies are licensed in 27 states which include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. WIN is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 866-400-8600 http://www.WarriorInsuranceNetwork.com

About First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company (FCIC) is a proud member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). FCIC, whose roots trace back to 1920, has evolved into a multi-line insurance carrier, now offering Personal & Commercial Auto and General Liability insurance in response to the needs of the company's independent producers and customer base. In personal lines, FCIC has further responded to the changing exposures and needs of their independent producers by adding optional insurance coverages such as Contents Plus Renters, Roadside Assistance, and Transportation Network Coverage to enhance their personal lines auto offerings. FCIC currently offers insurance via independent agencies throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. WIN's member companies are licensed in 27 states. FCIC is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 888-262-8864 http://www.FirstChicagoInsurance.com

About United Security Insurance Company

United Security Insurance Company (USIC), formally known as United Security Health and Casualty (USH&C) is a member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). USIC celebrated its 50ᵗʰ anniversary in 2023 and specializes in providing affordable Personal Lines Auto Insurance products with multiple discounts available, responsive claims handling, and quality customer service. USIC currently offers insurance via independent agencies throughout Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas. WIN's member companies are licensed in 27 states. USIC is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. http://www.UnitedSecurityIns.com. 800- 875-4422

About West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company

West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company (WVNAIC) is a proud member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). WVNAIC was originally founded in 1998 and became the newest member of WIN in 2024. WVNAIC currently offers a non-standard auto insurance product via independent agencies throughout West Virginia, and in the near future, Virginia. WIN's member companies are licensed in 27 states. WVNAIC is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638 (304) 296-0507, https://www.wvnational.com/

SOURCE Warrior Insurance Network