Save the Children US Named Warrior Insurance Network's 2026 Charitable Program Recipient

Warrior Insurance Network's Charitable Program Pledges To Support Save the Children US to Expand Critical Youth Resources in the United States.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the cornerstone of Warrior Insurance Network's (WIN) member insurance companies' is a culture of stewardship. Now in its sixth year, WIN's Charitable Program's mission is to help improve lives and give back to those we serve. Jim Hallberg, President and CEO, WIN, confirms, "This year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering long-term community resilience. America's strength starts with our children. When we invest in our children, we invest in the strength, security and success of our nation. This year WIN's Charitable Program will support Save the Children US; a global humanitarian organization dedicated to ensuring kids in the United States and around the world have a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm."

Warrior Insurance Network’s (WIN) member companies include First Chicago Insurance Company, United Security Insurance Company, West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company, Lonestar MGA, and Texas Ranger MGA. Save the Children US

Across rural America, where one in five children live in poverty, families face significant challenges accessing vital resources like childcare, quality education and economic opportunity. Save the Children has been standing with kids in the US since 1932 and globally for over a century. Today, it works in over 250 rural communities across 14 states, providing quality early learning opportunities to children who need them most.

WIN's Charitable Program, Write with Warrior, Give Hope to Those in Need and Make a Difference, started on March 1, 2026, and will run through December 31, 2026. During that time period, for every new qualifying personal auto insurance policy written by a WIN member insurance companies' independent producer, WIN will donate $1 to Save the Children US on behalf of WIN's Producer force.

Hallberg concluded, "In 2025 WIN's Charitable Program advanced our commitment to corporate stewardship by donating over $183,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on behalf of our WIN Producer Partners. I take immense pride knowing our collective efforts are directly improving lives and supporting a cause greater than our own. Warrior remains dedicated to ensuring this vital work continues for years to come."

About Warrior Insurance Network

Warrior Insurance Network's (WIN) member companies include First Chicago Insurance Company, United Security Insurance Company, West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company, Texas Ranger MGA, and Lonestar MGA. WIN is a marketing organization servicing a select group of insurance carriers, managing general agencies, and independent insurance agents which offer a diverse array of personal and commercial auto insurance products. WIN's member companies are licensed in 27 states. WIN is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. 866-400-8600 http://www.WarriorInsuranceNetwork.com

Contact: David Lukasik, [email protected]

SOURCE Warrior Insurance Network