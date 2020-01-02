Warrior Reunion Foundation Teams Up With #HELP22

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Ferguson, Captain, USMC (Ret), the Founder of Warrior Reunion Foundation (WRF), and Dr. Keith Ablow and Commander Kirk Lippold, USN (Ret), Founders of #HELP22, announce a joint venture to help veterans sustain and improve their emotional well-being.

Warrior Reunion Foundation

Warrior Reunion Foundation creates peer support networks for veterans by connecting combat veterans with those who fought alongside them. The organization has reunited over 650 combat veterans and Gold Star family members across 14 reunions, provided at no cost to each unit that has been served.

#HELP22 provides free one-hour counseling, life coaching and psychotherapy services to veterans, on the 22nd of each month. Dr. Ablow's own time will be donated for a period of 12 hours on each of those days, and the organization is now actively recruiting other counselors to do the same.

Now, free monthly counseling from #HELP22 will be available to anyone served by the WRF.

"The combat veterans we serve had the courage not only to serve their country, but also have the courage and compassion to reunite with one another and provide peer support to each other," Ferguson said. "An alliance with #HELP22 to provide free counseling to these veterans and bring Dr. Ablow to interact with us at some of our reunions makes perfect sense."

"The Warrior Foundation does an incredible service to America's combat veterans," Dr. Ablow added. "#HELP22 will bring as much free counseling to the heroes served by WRF as we can."

The first WRF/#HELP22 free day of counseling will take place on January 22, 2019. The program will be repeated on the 22nd of each month, thereafter.

Veterans who wish to receive free one-hour counseling sessions can schedule reserved times by emailing 231490@email4pr.com or calling 978-462-1125. More information about #HELP22 is available at http://theablowcenter.com/help22/.

Donors who wish to support the ongoing mission of Warrior Reunion Foundation are invited to visit https://www.warriorreunionfoundation.org.

