Washingtonian Magazine's "Menopause Whisperer" Receives Distinguished Service Award

BURNSVILLE, Minn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James A. Simon, MD, CCD, NCMP, IF, FACOG, Washingtonian Magazine's "Menopause Whisperer," has been awarded The International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH) Distinguished Service Award. Presented in recognition of the individual who has demonstrated dedication and commitment to the field of women's sexual medicine and sexual health, Dr. Simon is the tenth individual to receive the award in the Society's more-than-20-year history. Dr. Simon, a past president of ISSWSH, receives the award in recognition of his leadership and scientific contributions to women's health and sexual wellness which include more than 560 publications, based upon more than 400 clinical research studies spanning his 15+ years with the organization.

About James A. Simon, MD: Dr. Simon is Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, DC. He is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist, and AASECT-certified sexuality counsellor. As Dr. Simon treated women in their mid-40s who were fatalistically accepting their declining libidos, he was determined to step forward. That was 25 years ago, when he opened IntimMedicine Specialists (www.IntimMedicine.com), his Washington, D.C. practice. Dr. Simon, now a preeminent authority on treating sexual, menopausal, and complicated gynecological problems, remains mindful of all we do not know.

"I knew there were biological, sociological and psychological approaches to understanding low sexual desire and bringing couples closer together rather than allowing them to drift apart," Dr. Simon explained. "Women who have successful intimate relationships, including sex, are less likely to have sleep problems or other medical problems, and even live longer."

Since 1996, Dr. Simon has helped thousands of women, men, and couples understand their waning sexual interest and take action to reverse it. "Women feel diminishing sexual desire is a fait accompli of aging, and nothing can be done about it," he added. "When it is exacerbated by menopausal symptoms, sexual pain, and fear of hormones, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. And if neglected, additional social and inter-relational issues predominate, making treatment far more complex," Dr. Simon said.

Nicknamed the "Menopause Whisperer" by Washingtonian Magazine, Dr. Simon believes the availability of pornography has had both positive and negative effects on sexual relationships. "It's opened up our eyes to new types of sexual encounters, which can help couples renew their sexual satisfaction. On the downside, explicit sexuality on the internet can raise unrealistic expectations," he said. "Patients ask me, 'Why is sex so short?' when they see it last an hour online," Dr. Simon chuckled.

Dr. Simon will accept the ISSWSH Distinguished Service Award during a 10:45 AM telecast from the 2021 ISSWSH Annual Meeting on Friday, March 5th.

About ISSWSH: The International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH) is a multi-disciplinary society dedicated to providing opportunities for communication among scholars, researchers, and practitioners about women's sexual health, to supporting the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in research, education, and clinical practice of women's sexual health, and to providing the public with accurate information about women's sexual health. ISSWSH has taken on the challenge of teaching clinicians about women's sexual health, following the mandate of the World Health Organization (WHO), that all women deserve good health including sexual health.

