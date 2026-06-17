WAT Medical Secures MOHAP Manufacturing Site Registration in the UAE

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical proudly announces that it has successfully obtained a Manufacturing Site Registration Certificate issued by the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP) in June 2026, marking a significant regulatory milestone that supports the company's broader global expansion strategy.

Strengthening Global Regulatory Credentials

WAT Medical obtained a Manufacturing Site Registration Certificate issued by the UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP) in June 2026.

The certification confirms that WAT Medical's manufacturing facilities meet the regulatory requirements for medical device production in the United Arab Emirates. This milestone further strengthens the company's global regulatory footprint, complementing its existing approvals from the FDA, Health Canada, and the TGA, as well as its certifications and recognitions under MDSAP and ISO 13485.

These credentials underscore WAT Medical's commitment to meeting rigorous international standards and delivering high-quality, compliant medical technologies worldwide.

Accelerating Market Entry in the Middle East

Following this milestone, WAT Medical will collaborate closely with its officially appointed Authorized Representative in the UAE to advance the product registration process for its neuromodulation devices, HeadaTerm and EmeTerm.

Upon successful registration, the company plans to initiate distribution across the UAE and progressively expand into broader Middle Eastern markets, enabling greater access to its innovative, non-invasive neuromodulation solutions.

Tapping into a High-Growth Healthcare Market

The Middle East represents a rapidly expanding healthcare market, where demand for non-pharmacological treatment options is steadily increasing. The UAE's well-established regulatory framework, combined with its strategic geographic location, makes it an ideal entry point for companies seeking regional expansion.

WAT Medical sees significant opportunities to introduce drug-free neuromodulation technologies that address unmet patient needs and support evolving healthcare preferences throughout the region.

Expanding Scientific Collaboration and Innovation

WAT Medical is a global medical technology company specializing in wearable neuromodulation devices. With more than 10 years of industry experience, the company has conducted over 10 core clinical studies supporting the safety and effectiveness of its technologies. WAT Medical is dedicated to developing safe, effective, and non-invasive solutions for managing chronic conditions such as nausea, motion sickness, and migraine.

The company is actively engaged in international research collaborations, including partnerships with institutions in the United States and Canada, such as organizations in Ohio State University and Concordia University. As part of its Middle East expansion strategy, WAT Medical also aims to establish new research collaborations in the region, further advancing innovation in neuromodulation therapies.

Global Momentum Continues with Prime Day Participation

In addition to advancing its global expansion strategy, WAT Medical will participate in Amazon Prime Day 2026, marking its tenth participation in the global retail event. This milestone reflects the company's long-standing commitment to making innovative, drug-free neuromodulation solutions more accessible to consumers worldwide.

WAT Medical extends its sincere appreciation to its global users for their continued support and remains committed to improving lives through technology. With a growing international presence, the company continues to expand its global footprint by meeting stringent regulatory standards and partnering with local stakeholders around the world.

References

SOURCE WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd.