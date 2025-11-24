WAT Medical Donates to The American Legion in Support for American Veterans

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd. announced a charitable donation to The American Legion, the largest veterans service organization in the United States, advocating for veterans, service members, and military families while fighting to end veteran suicide. This reinforces the company's annual commitment to community contribution and social responsibility. This donation fulfills WAT Medical's long-standing pledge to contribute one U.S. dollar for every unit of HeadaTerm 2 device sold—a promise the company renews each year as part of its dedication to supporting public-welfare organizations.

WAT Medical's mission is rooted in creating innovative wearable medical devices. WAT Medical specializes in precision-targeted electrical stimulation technologies, delivering non-pharmaceutical, side-effect-free health solutions designed to address everyday wellness challenges. Its innovations—including solutions for nausea and vomiting through EmeTerm, drug-free migraine relief empowered by HeadaTerm 2, and a performance-boosting approach to fatigue reduction with eCoffee—reflect a consistent focus on empowering users with wearable, evidence-based medical devices to manage chronic discomfort without medication. These products form the foundation of WAT Medical's broader effort to build accessible healthcare experiences for diverse communities.

The American Legion plays a vital role in supporting U.S. veterans, many of whom continue to face complex physical and emotional challenges long after their service. Headaches, migraines, chronic fatigue and stress-related disorders are frequently reported among veterans due to the demanding and high-intensity environments they have endured. These ongoing symptoms can significantly affect daily life, work, and family well-being.

"Supporting veterans aligns deeply with our mission," WAT Medical's founder has emphasized, "Our products were created with a simple intention: to give people who need help a practical and affordable health solution. Veterans have sacrificed so much, and it is our responsibility to contribute in ways that meaningfully support their ongoing well-being." Funds contributed through WAT Medical's product sales will help strengthen The American Legion's ongoing initiatives, ensuring that veterans receive the care, assistance, and advocacy they deserve.

For WAT Medical, contributing to public-welfare organizations has long been a meaningful expression of its corporate social responsibility. Since its first donation in 2018, WAT Medical has been making donations to various organizations for seven consecutive years, including The American and Canadian Red Cross, Ehlers-Danlos Society, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, reflecting its commitment to improving the lives of individuals facing chronic health challenges. With EmeTerm widely used to help people manage persistent nausea and vomiting, WAT Medical has established an annual tradition of making winter donations—a shared understanding between the company and the social organizations it partners with to deliver ongoing care to those in need.

WAT Medical will continue advancing its corporate social responsibility initiatives, expanding cooperation with nonprofit organizations, and developing innovative wearable technologies that make everyday health challenges more manageable worldwide.

