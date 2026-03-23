Watch a New Episode of Advancements, Airing on Saturday, March 28th at 8:00 pm ET

Discover how innovative solutions are driving meaningful change across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning educational series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will explore how innovation is reshaping critical sectors, from energy and utilities to health and artificial intelligence (AI).

March 28th Episode of Advancements

First, the series will highlight the growing need to modernize outdated infrastructure across major not-for-profit institutions, like hospitals and universities. Audiences will learn how vertically integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions that combine development, financing, construction, and operations are providing a turnkey approach to infrastructure modernization, transforming the way not-for-profit organizations manage energy, while reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and improving resilience.

Next, discover how rising energy demands are impacting the electric grid today and why mounting pressures are driving utilities to modernize infrastructure. The show will educate about virtualization technology, which is now being adapted for harsh electrical environments of substations, enabling massive space reductions and energy savings, while helping to consolidate functions and improve deployment speeds. Viewers will see how virtualization technology is enabling extensive operational transformation, allowing utilities to build out the adaptive, intelligent tools and algorithms needed for the grid of the future.

The show will also share how a breakthrough approach to full-mouth dental restoration is delivering permanent teeth in as little as 24 hours. Watch to discover how developments across 3D CT scanning, digital mapping, and proprietary workflows are dramatically reducing treatment timelines that traditionally span months, resulting in faster, more precise, and more comfortable patient experiences.

The show will close with a focus on how innovators are working to create AI that can be fully trusted, transparent, and capable of ensuring that mission-critical systems function securely. See how unpredictable leaps or hallucinations are being mathematically contained, helping to eliminate ambiguity and enable fully transparent, auditable decision-making.

"From modernizing energy systems and strengthening the electric grid to transforming healthcare delivery and redefining AI security, this episode offers an in-depth look at the technologies and ideas helping to shape the future," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

Tune in to Bloomberg Television on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET to explore how technology and innovation are solving today's most complex challenges, while contributing to the development of a smarter, more resilient world. Featured companies in this episode include ENFRA, NovaTech Automation, Nuvia Dental Implant Center, and LogiQAI.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

SOURCE Advancements