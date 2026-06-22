Watch a New Episode of Advancements on Saturday, July 27 at 8:00 PM ET

Get an inside look at how innovation is transforming operations in an increasingly tech-driven world.

JUPITER, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to air on Saturday, July 27, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET. Tune in to Bloomberg Television to watch.

The episode will take viewers inside four compelling stories highlighting the people, technologies, and innovations shaping the future across cybersecurity, veterinary healthcare, energy production, and battery technology.

June 27th airing of Advancements.

The program begins with a look at the evolving cybersecurity landscape, and the growing challenges organizations face in an increasingly connected world. Watch to learn how advanced cyber threats are reshaping security strategies and discover how innovations in identity-based security, passwordless technologies, and proactive defense measures are helping to protect critical infrastructure, organizations, and consumers alike.

Next, the series turns its attention to veterinary healthcare, where rising demand for advanced pet care, workforce shortages, and increasing operational complexity are driving industry-wide transformation. Discover how technology-enabled care models, integrated digital systems, and AI-supported tools are helping veterinary professionals improve efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance outcomes for both patients and pet owners.

The episode also explores the critical role of domestic energy production in supporting long-term energy security. Featuring insights into California's untapped natural gas resources and advances in drilling technology, the segment examines how innovative approaches to resource development may help address growing energy demands, while supporting economic growth and regional energy stability.

Finally, Advancements highlights the future of battery technology and its role in the global transition toward electrification. The segment features the latest innovations in solid-state battery development and shares how next-generation energy storage solutions are being engineered to improve safety, performance, scalability, and sustainability across electric vehicles and other emerging applications.

"Technology and innovation continue to transform every aspect of modern life," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series. "This episode showcases organizations and thought leaders working to address some of today's most pressing challenges, while helping to build a more secure, sustainable, and connected future."

Featured segments in this episode include: T-Mobile, Tandem Vet Care, INNEX Energy, and ProLogium.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

SOURCE Advancements