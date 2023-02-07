Water soluble fertilizers market: Driving factors, Industry challenges, segmentation, Key vendor analysis, Leading countries, and Market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Water soluble fertilizers market size and segmentation analysis

The water soluble fertilizers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.75 billion. The water soluble fertilizers market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

Based on the type, the Water soluble fertilizers market is segmented into fertigation and foliar.

Based on application, the market is segmented into the nitrogenous, potassic, and phosphatic.

Based on geography, the Water soluble fertilizers market is segmented into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Water soluble fertilizers market: Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Water soluble fertilizers market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China, and India (APAC); Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa).

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors in Europe.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors in . Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In Europe , many countries exhibit a high demand for these fertilizers. A few of the major factors increasing the regional growth include the rising demand for specialty fertilizers to enhance the quality of production, changing climatic conditions, and the high penetration of companies that produce specialized fertilizers in the region is expected to propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Water soluble fertilizers market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on water soluble fertilizers market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The reduction in arable land is notably driving market growth. Factors like rapid industrialization and urbanization have reduced arable land. Additionally, inappropriate agricultural practices and deforestation have led to the reduction of the fertility of arable land globally. Food production can be increased only by improving the yield from the existing farms. Hence, the use of water-soluble fertilizers can help in improving the yield of food crops. Furthermore, research shows that owing to the increasing population worldwide, the demand for food grains will significantly increase by 2030. Moreover, the shrinkage of global arable land is expected to drive the demand for fertilizers, to meet the growing food requirements. Therefore, this is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge impeding market growth. Natural gas is one of the major raw materials used to produce nitrogen-based water-soluble fertilizers. The hydrogen required to produce such fertilizers is extracted from natural gas. Thus, an increase in natural gas prices adversely affects the demand for these fertilizers. Therefore, fluctuations in raw material prices can have a negative impact on the global market during the forecast period.

Water soluble fertilizers market: Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

The water-soluble paints market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,042 million . The advantages offered by water-soluble paints is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The advantages offered by water-soluble paints is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth. The fertilizers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.52% between 2022 and 2027. The rising demand for organic fertilizers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as health issues associated with fertilizer may impede the market growth.

Water soluble fertilizers market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Spain, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Captain Polyplast Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Cifo Srl, Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier, E.I.D. Parry India Ltd., Green Has Italia SPA, Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C, Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Nutrien Ltd., Sinofert Holding Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., Uralchem JSC, Yara International ASA., and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

