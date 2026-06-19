Water Sports Foundation Shares Top Boating Tips for Enjoying Fourth of July Fireworks, Flotillas and Fun

The Nation's 250th Birthday Means Expanded Celebrations and More Boaters on the Waterways

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfront venues across the United States will host Independence Day celebrations to honor the nation's 250th birthday with everything from fireworks shows to festive boat parades. This Fourth of July boaters should be well prepared to navigate the historic crowds expected to participate in fun and exciting events planned across the nation.

Waterfront venues across the United States will host Independence Day celebrations to honor the nation's 250th birthday featuring fireworks shows that many boaters will view from the water. Anticipating extra boaters this Fourth of July, the Water Sports Foundation has provided top boating tips for having fun and staying safe during this once-in-a-lifetime celebration. Photo courtesy of Wan Chen/Unsplash.

Jim Emmons, executive director of the Water Sports Foundation, believes the holiday weekend offers a wonderful opportunity for boaters to raft up with friends, drop anchor to swim, enjoy picnics and create lifelong memories with family and friends. However, he recommends boaters take precautions to ensure a safe celebration.

"There's nothing like the freedom boaters enjoy out on the water, but they shouldn't forget basic safety rules especially during the holiday weekend when historic boating traffic is expected," said Emmons. "Review boating rules and protocols with everyone on board before leaving the dock. Don't forget to wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. Know the boat's maximum capacity and never exceed it. Avoid drinking alcohol while operating a boat and never launch fireworks or sparklers directly from your boat. Be extra diligent to keep your family and friends safe."

In addition, Emmons encourages boaters to adopt these top boating strategies to safely enjoy the patriotic festivities:

Plan Ahead & Be Prepared

Before launching your boat, thoroughly inspect the vessel and trailer. Ask your local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary about free vessel safety checks.

Carry VHF radios, phones and a registered EPIRB or PLB transponder, and confirm they are operating correctly. Bring a portable cellphone battery charger as backup.

Check current weather conditions and forecasts before and during your trip and plan accordingly.

By law, the boat operator (person at the wheel) must wear and engage the Emergency Cut-Off Switch (ECOS). This safety lanyard stops the boat's motor should the operator fall overboard while underway.

File a Float Plan

Create a simple, written plan including a description and registration number of the boat, names and contact information of all on board, planned destinations and expected departure and return times.

Share the plan with family, marina personnel and responsible emergency contacts.

Always Designate a Sober Skipper

Never drink alcohol and operate a boat. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents in the United States. Also, be aware that marine law enforcement will be heavily patrolling waterways and issuing costly citations to offenders.

Raft-Up Tips for Large Boat Gatherings

If you plan to drop anchor at a popular spot, review the location in advance and know tie-off requirements.

As you approach your destination, slow to idle speed.

Designate observers on your boat to watch for other boats, swimmers and paddlers.

For groups, the largest boat should anchor first with fenders extended on both sides. Tie off at least two dock lines to each boat's cleats, preferably at the bow or midship, and one at the stern.

Before starting the motor at departure, run your blower to expel gas fumes.

Night Moves & Fireworks

Review and comply with locally authorized anchoring locations.

Chart your route in advance and know the location of navigation markers that may be difficult to see at night. Where possible, use GPS navigation.

Check your boat's running and anchor lights in advance. Carry a spotlight and flares.

Give yourself adequate time to reach your destination and return home. Due to reduced visibility, plan to travel at slower speeds.

Be patient and expect delays at busy marinas, boat ramps and docks.

Always keep a safe distance from the fireworks barge and other boaters.

Due to reduced visibility at night and the likelihood of more boats on the water, plan to travel at slower speeds and ask members of your crew to serve as additional lookouts.

About the Water Sports Foundation (WSF)

The Water Sports Foundation (WSF) is the nonprofit arm of the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA.net) dedicated to promoting boating safety in the United States. Boating safety content in this press release is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The WSF was the 2016 National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) Innovations in Outreach award recipient; it won the 2021 Marine Marketers of America Neptune Award for Public Relations; and, it also has been recognized with multiple International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) Communication Awards. The organization's boating safety content has been published in leading national news outlets including USA Today, Miami Herald, The Weather Channel, and Men's Journal among others. For more information, please visit watersportsfoundation.com.

Contact:

Joel Staley

407-242-9994

[email protected]

SOURCE Water Sports Foundation