Water Sports Foundation's Top Tips for Boosting the Fun Factor When Boating with Kids

Experts Share Advice on How to Keep Kids Engaged and Enjoying Family Time on the Water

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family boating adventures can do more than create fun summer memories — they help children build confidence, strengthen family relationships and develop a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors according to a national study conducted by Impulse Research Corp. for the National Marine Manufacturers Association. It revealed that boating families report stronger emotional well-being, greater life satisfaction and improved family connections compared to non-boating households. Nearly two-thirds of boat owners surveyed said boating helped bring their families closer, while 89% cited being outdoors as one of the biggest benefits of boating.

Parents who use patience and safe boating practices, like always wearing a life jacket, can create a calm and safe environment on the boat for kids. Research indicates family boating adventures can help children build confidence and strengthen family relationships that chart a course for family fun and magic memories on the water. Photo Credit: Courtesy of MasterCraft. Parents who use patience and safe boating practices, like always wearing a life jacket, can create a calm and safe environment on the boat for kids. Research indicates family boating adventures including fishing can help children build confidence and strengthen family relationships that chart a course for family fun and magic memories on the water. Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF).

"As families increasingly seek ways to disconnect from screens and reconnect with one another, boating continues to emerge as one of the most rewarding recreational activities for parents and children alike," said Jim Emmons, executive director of the Water Sports Foundation. "From fishing and tubing to simply cruising local waterways, boating offers families a rare opportunity for uninterrupted quality time together."

Captain Cathy Williams of Winter Park, Fla., owns and operates The Confident Captain, a professional coaching and boat driving school. A former professional wakeboard athlete, member of the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation Hall of Fame and competition-rated towboat driver, Cathy has seen her share of happy boating families. However, she's also observed how a few common blunders can ruin a day on the water.

"With a little planning, parents can make more fun for kids on the water," she said. "First and foremost, always create a calm environment on the boat. Patience is particularly important; avoid yelling at all costs."

"In addition, always start your boating adventure with a crew meeting before leaving the dock," said Williams. "Explain the plan for the day, identify seating protocols when the boat is underway, and clearly communicate safety rules."

Williams says parents should give kids simple, age-appropriate assignments, like carrying gear or assisting an adult with their onboard responsibilities. Such opportunities make kids feel they are part of the activity. She says these simple but important tips serve to earn a child's trust and help build confidence for future outings.

Lifelong boater, former editor-in-chief of Angler's Journal magazine and father to two active young sons, Charlie Levine says he's never had a kid turn him down when invited to fish on his boat. Boating and fishing should be an immersive experience, he says. Some of his top kid-friendly recommendations include letting them sit at the helm when the motor is off, turning the wheel and touching a few buttons, along with giving them hands-on instruction with the fishing rods and tackle.

In addition, he reminds adults to protect kids from the potentially damaging rays of the sun by ensuring they are wearing appropriate sunscreen with at least SPF 30 protection, though higher is best suited to prolonged exposure. Making sure kids are regularly hydrating and have plenty of their favorite snacks also contributes to a fun experience.

"No kid that's sunburned, hungry or thirsty will enjoy boating or want to keep fishing," he said.

In addition to the expert advice of these two boating industry professionals, the Water Sports Foundation (WSF) offers additional tips for boating with children:

Always provide/wear a properly fitted life jacket. This is the most important boating safety rule for children and parents. The U.S. Coast Guard requires children younger than 13 to wear a life jacket while aboard a moving vessel, although state laws may vary. Life jackets should be a U.S. Coast Guard-approved design and properly sized for the child's weight and age.

Maintain constant adult supervision. Never leave children unattended on a boat or near/in the water. Parents should designate a specific adult as the official "observer" responsible for monitoring children at all times.

Turn off the engine whenever swimmers are in the water. Before anyone enters the water, the captain should completely shut off the engine — not simply place it in neutral — to reduce the risk of propeller injuries.

Choose kid-friendly boating locations. Families should avoid congested waterways with heavy boat traffic and instead select calmer, protected areas that allow children to safely swim and play. Some boating venues are more adult-oriented so check in advance for age-appropriate locales.

"As we celebrate summertime with our families, I hope parents realize they don't need elaborate vacations or expensive travel plans to create meaningful experiences together," Emmons said. "Sometimes, the best memories are made on the boat, just beyond the dock."

About the Water Sports Foundation (WSF)

The Water Sports Foundation (WSF) is the non-profit arm of the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA.net) dedicated to promoting boating safety in the United States. Boating safety content in this press release is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The WSF was the 2016 National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) Innovations in Outreach award recipient; it won the 2021 Marine Marketers of America Neptune Award for Public Relations; and, it also has been recognized with multiple International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) Communication Awards. The organization's boating safety content has been published in leading national news outlets including USA Today, Miami Herald, Weather Channel, and Men's Journal among others. For more information, please visit watersportsfoundation.com.

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SOURCE Water Sports Foundation