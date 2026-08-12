Water UP! Returns to Camden to Connect the Next Generation to Careers in the Water Industry

Five years after its launch, the workforce development program continues creating pathways to opportunity while helping strengthen New Jersey's future workforce

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years ago, Water UP!, New Jersey American Water's workforce development program, launched in Camden with a simple but important goal: to connect talented individuals with career opportunities in an essential industry while helping create pathways to long-term economic opportunity.

Now, the program returns to where it began, bringing together community, workforce development and industry partners to prepare the next generation of water professionals while helping strengthen New Jersey's future workforce.

As communities across the country face growing demand for skilled workers in critical infrastructure industries, programs like Water UP! help introduce participants to careers they may never have considered while providing exposure to opportunities that offer long-term growth and stability. Through the paid 10-week program, participants receive professional development, industry exposure and hands-on learning experiences. By the end of the program, they complete OSHA 30 certification and explore careers such as utility mechanic, production mechanic, operations specialist, water quality and environmental compliance technician and customer service representative. The program helps participants understand the careers supporting safe, reliable water and wastewater service every day.

Water UP!'s return to Camden also continues a longstanding partnership with Hopeworks, a Camden-based organization dedicated to helping young adults build meaningful careers and achieve economic mobility. Together, the partners are working to create opportunities that benefit both participants and the communities they call home.

"Water UP! is about opening doors," said Dan Rhoton, CEO, Hopeworks. "Many participants come into the program without realizing the breadth of opportunities available within the utility sector. By connecting talent with training, mentorship and industry exposure, we're helping individuals build careers while strengthening the workforce our communities depend on."

One example is Myles Jefferson, who participated in Water UP! in 2023. Since completing the program, Jefferson has continued building a career in the utility sector, gaining experience with Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority before joining PSE&G as a utility mechanic. His journey reflects the program's broader mission of helping participants discover career opportunities, develop industry connections and pursue meaningful work in a field that serves communities throughout the state.

"Water UP! helped me understand the range of careers available in the utility industry and gave me a clearer path forward," said Jefferson, a 2023 Water UP! participant. "The experience opened doors, helped me build connections and gave me the confidence to pursue opportunities in a field that supports communities every day."

Over the past five years, Water UP! has helped more than 50 participants explore utility-sector careers while strengthening connections among workforce development organizations, community partners and industry employers. The program has created pathways into careers across the utility sector while helping participants develop the skills, credentials and industry exposure needed to compete for opportunities in a growing field.

"The future of the water industry depends on attracting and developing talented individuals from the communities we serve," said Mark McDonough, president, New Jersey American Water. "Water UP! shows what can happen when workforce development organizations, community partners and industry leaders work together to create pathways to opportunity."

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people.

For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water