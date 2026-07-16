CSTS Enterprises And Connexus Travel Team Up With Sichuan Airlines Launch Exclusive World Cup-Themed Flights

Departing from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport on direct flights to Los Angeles, the specially-themed service transforms the approximately 14-hour journey into an immersive World Cup celebration. Fans are able to enjoy football-inspired cabin atmosphere and in-flight entertainment, to participate in interactive activities, and to access exclusive official merchandise throughout the flights.

As part of the promotion, passengers have opportunities to win official World Cup footballs and gain access to exclusive quarter-final match experiences in Los Angeles, creating a seamless connection between air travel and the excitement of the tournament.

"We are committed to delivering world-class sports travel experiences that go beyond just transportation," said Wenbin Wang, Head of Products at CSTS. "This collaboration allows fans to begin their World Cup journey before they even land, combining premium travel with exclusive access to create unforgettable memories."

Premium World Cup Travel Experiences

In addition to the themed flights, CSTS and Sichuan Airlines are jointly offering:

Exclusive World Cup ticket packages*

VIP hospitality experiences*

End-to-end travel services from departure through to match attendance

Curated sports tourism experiences across North America

The collaboration eliminates the challenges often associated with securing major event tickets, providing fans with a convenient, premium way to experience the final stages of World Cup 2026.

Bringing Global Sporting Events Closer to Fans

This themed flight initiative reflects CSTS' ongoing commitment to providing premium global sports tourism and hospitality solutions. By combining its international travel expertise with exclusive event access, CSTS creates unique opportunities for fans to experience the world's most celebrated sporting events in comfort and style.

For more information about World Cup travel packages, VIP hospitality experiences, and flight bookings, contact CSTS or visit Sichuan Airlines' official booking channels.

* Subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. The company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with local and regional audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C and PremierX, it collaborates with international IPs such as the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, and Waterbomb.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, tourism, data, and technology to deliver connected audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, working with clients to execute at scale across markets, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.

About Sichuan Airlines (3U)

Sichuan Airlines (四川航空) is a prominent regional and international airline based in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Known as the largest carrier in Western China with more than 200 aircraft fleet, it is famous for its distinct brand culture featuring "Chinese elements and Sichuan charms"—most notably, its adorable giant panda theme and famously spicy in-flight culinary services.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises