Watercrest Winter Park Awarded Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Community in Central Florida Survey

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care has been honored as an overall winner in the Central Florida Favorites awards competition by the Orlando Sentinel. With over 175,000 votes cast in the survey's second year, Watercrest Winter Park received the Gold Award for Best Assisted Living Community and Bronze Award for Best Memory Care Community in the Central Florida region.

Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is again voted Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Community in the second annual Central Florida Favorites competition by the Orlando Sentinel.

"Watercrest Winter Park is recognized as a center of excellence in senior living where world-class hospitality training and exceptional clinical expertise provides a personalized wellness experience for our seniors," says Kim Haddon, Regional Director of Operations. "Being voted Best Assisted Living and Memory Care in Central Florida for consecutive years is a direct reflection of the outstanding service and care our seniors enjoy at Watercrest Winter Park."

Watercrest Winter Park is a five-time recipient of U.S. News & World Report's Best in Senior Living, three-time finalist in the Best of Winter Park Awards, a Forbes Health Top Assisted Living Community, and winner of the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management.

Watercrest Winter Park offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A nine-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group