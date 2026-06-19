Waterdrop Filter Launches Prime Day Deals to Help Families Upgrade Summer Hydration

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter, a global water filtration brand, today announced its Prime Day promotion, running from June 23 to June 26, featuring a curated lineup of home and portable water filtration solutions designed for summer hydration, family hosting, outdoor dining, travel, and game-day viewing.

Waterdrop Filter's Prime Day

As summer brings more family gatherings, backyard meals, road trips, and major sports moments, access to cleaner, better-tasting water becomes an important part of everyday comfort. Waterdrop Filter's Prime Day lineup offers solutions for different household needs, from high-capacity kitchen upgrades to installation-free countertop and outdoor-ready options.

Flagship Pick for Big Families and Frequent Hosting

Waterdrop X16 Alkaline Mineral Reverse Osmosis System is built for larger households that need high-volume purified water for daily drinking, cooking, and summer hosting. With 1600 GPD peak capacity, 11-stage RO filtration, alkaline mineral boost, and a 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio, it delivers fast, better-tasting water with less waiting. Now available for $1,599, down from $1,999, and dropping to $1,299 from June 23–26.

Best-Selling Under-Sink Convenience for Everyday Family Use

Waterdrop G3P800 Tankless RO System is a reliable choice for busy family kitchens. With 800 GPD capacity, 10-stage filtration, tankless design, and NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58, and 372 certifications, it offers a strong balance of performance, trust, and everyday convenience for mid-to-large households. Now priced at $849, down from $999, and dropping to $699 from June 23–26.

Installation-Free Countertop RO with Instant Hot Water

Waterdrop M6H Instant Hot Reverse Osmosis System is ideal for renters, apartments, vacation homes, RVs, and flexible living spaces. It combines 7-stage RO filtration, five preset temperatures for tea, coffee, formula, and oatmeal, plus a detachable glass pitcher that can move from countertop to fridge or table. Now offered at $359, down from $429, and dropping to $299 from June 23–26.

Affordable Under-Sink Upgrade for Kitchens, Rentals, and More

Waterdrop 10UA Under-Sink Water Filter System is a simple, budget-friendly option for households looking to improve everyday tap water taste. With fast flow, easy 3-minute installation, and a compact design, it works well for kitchens, rentals, and first-time filtration users. Now available for $45.99, down from $59.99, and dropping to $37.99 from June 23–26, saving up to 36.67%.

Everyday Pitcher Solutions for Home and Outdoor Use

Waterdrop TK-FS offers a 2.25-gallon large capacity, durable stainless steel construction, and gravity-fed filtration that helps reduce chlorine, heavy metals, and impurities, making it a practical option for indoor and outdoor family use. Now available for $199.98, down from $229.99, and drops to $189.98 from June 23–26. Waterdrop PT-72W features high-quality glass materials, 5-stage filtration, and a fast flow rate, making it an easy everyday choice for chilled water, summer drinks, and quick family hydration. Now priced at $49.99, down from $64.27, and falls to $44.99 from June 23–26.

In addition to the featured lineup, Waterdrop Filter's Prime Day deals also include products such as the X12, G5P700A, WHF21, TSA, and select refrigerator water filters, offering families more ways to upgrade their hydration routines for summer and beyond. To learn more, please visit the Waterdrop Filter Prime Day landing page on Amazon and the official website.

About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a water purification company that offers solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use. Its product range includes under-sink and countertop Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, pitchers, and whole-house filters. With the mission of making clean water accessible worldwide, Waterdrop Filter provides water filtration products trusted by over 40 million families globally. Learn more from www.waterdropfilter.com

SOURCE Waterdrop Filter