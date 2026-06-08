Waterdrop Filter Named Title Sponsor of MLP Austin, Marking a Major Milestone in Professional Sports

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter("Waterdrop"), a global leader in water purification, officially announced its role as the Title Sponsor for Major League Pickleball's upcoming Texas event, now officially named "MLP Austin presented by Waterdrop." Taking place from June 11 to June 14, 2026, at the premier Austin Pickle Ranch, this key regular-season stop in the 2026 season will bring four days of high-level professional pickleball to Austin's active sports and pickleball community.

MLP Austin presented by Waterdrop

Major League Pickleball, commonly known as MLP, is one of the leading professional pickleball leagues in the United States, bringing together top athletes and city-based teams through regular-season competition and playoffs. Pickleball has seen tremendous growth across North America, attracting competitive players, recreational enthusiasts, families, and health-conscious audiences with its unique mix of athleticism, accessibility, and social engagement.

For Waterdrop Filter, this collaboration marks a significant milestone as the brand expands into the professional sports event space, extending its premium filtered water experience from everyday households to live athletic environments. To support athletes during high-intensity matches, Waterdrop Filter will provide premium drinking water on the Championship Court, helping players stay hydrated throughout the tournament and bringing cleaner drinking water into the professional pickleball experience.

During the tournament, the event organizers will enhance the fan experience through a series of engaging on-site activations. The venue will feature a custom-designed Waterdrop photo-op installation for fans to capture and share their MLP moments. In addition, attendees will be able to interact with LED displays by scanning QR codes to participate in raffles and giveaways throughout the tournament.

To celebrate this partnership and invite the community to experience the event live, Waterdrop Filter has launched a promotional Spin-to-Win giveaway. Participants will have the chance to win complimentary spectator tickets to MLP Austin, along with Waterdrop's flagship X16 Reverse Osmosis system.

Join the Waterdrop MLP Austin Giveaway

From home hydration and outdoor activities to professional sports events, Waterdrop Filter continues to explore how clean, high-quality drinking water can support different lifestyle moments. Through MLP Austin, the brand looks forward to connecting with active families, pickleball fans, and wellness-focused consumers, making eco-friendly, clean water an essential part of sports, spectating and everyday life.

Event Details

Tournament: MLP Austin presented by Waterdrop

Date: June 11-14, 2026

Location: Austin Pickle Ranch

Address: 11000 Middle Fiskville Rd, Bldg B, Austin, TX 78753

About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a trusted water purification company dedicated to providing clean, high-quality drinking water solutions globally. With a comprehensive product lineup including under-sink Reverse Osmosis systems, countertop purifiers, and filtration pitchers, Waterdrop Filter serves over 40 million families worldwide. Learn more at www.waterdropfilter.com.

SOURCE Waterdrop Filter