WATERPIK™ LAUNCHED PROMAX™ "GUM GAINS" CAMPAIGN CONNECTING ORAL HEALTH TO A PROGRESSIVE FITNESS MINDSET WITH NEW SMARTADVANCE™ MODE

New WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ water flosser helps to build the ultimate "Gum Gains" by automatically adjusting water intensity over time with SMARTADVANCE™ Mode, guiding users to an optimal deep-cleaning setting.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WATERPIK™, the #1 water flosser brand recommended by US dental professionals1, has kicked off the "Gum Gains" campaign highlighting the new WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ with SMARTADVANCE™ Mode water flosser which helps significantly reverse bleeding gums in 6 weeks2.

"Gum Gains" Campaign Details

To champion the launch of WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ water flosser, the "Gum Gains" campaign is live across social platforms, featuring educational content from a squad of health-focused partners – including Peloton® instructor Emma Lovewell, fitness influencers Ashley Nowe and Joey Bronston and WATERPIK™ brand spokesperson Dr. Chris Strandburg, DDS – demonstrating how they integrate WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ water flosser into their daily wellness routines.

Just as fitness requires progressive training, gums need a gradual progression in cleaning intensity to achieve optimal health. Yet most water flosser users plateau at lower intensity settings, missing out on the optimal cleaning setting their gums require. SMARTADVANCE™ Mode solves this by automatically and comfortably advancing water intensity over time, guiding users to an optimal cleaning setting3.

Meet Your Gum Gains Coach

Emma Lovewell, Peloton® Instructor & Fitness Authority – Known for pushing her community toward sustainable progress, Lovewell embodies the "Gum Gains" philosophy. "I teach progression in every class – you don't sprint on Day 1," Lovewell stated. "The same principle applies to gum health. The WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ with SMARTADVANCE™ Mode water flosser makes progression automatic, so you focus on consistency, not complexity. It's been a game-changing addition to my oral care routine."

The Clinical Reality: Progression Works

Bleeding gums are not normal; they signal harmful plaque bacteria hiding where brushing and string floss can't reach. The WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ water flosser reaches where your gums need it most without guesswork and without discomfort4, delivering a more effective clean than string floss. Overall, the WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ water flosser helps restore gum health, not just improve it.5

"At WATERPIK™, we've spent time understanding the gap between what users do and what they need to do for optimal gum health. SMARTADVANCE™ Mode closes that gap by turning scientific progression into an effortless daily habit," said Bart Prins, General Manager at WATERPIK™. "This campaign, powered by voices who understand the value of progressive training, resonates with a generation that sees health as a practice, not just a product."

"Oral health is inseparable from overall health," said Dr. Chris Strandburg, DDS, WATERPIK™ spokesperson. "I've watched patients struggle with gum disease because they never pushed beyond initial comfort levels. SMARTADVANCE™ Mode eliminates that barrier –it's like having a personal trainer for your gums."

WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ Features Include:

SMARTADVANCE™ mode : automatic water intensity progression technology

: automatic water intensity progression technology QUIETPULSE™ technology : noise reduction without sacrificing performance

: noise reduction without sacrificing performance Dual user memory function : saves personalized settings for two users

: saves personalized settings for two users Compact countertop design : delivers premium performance in a refined footprint

: delivers premium performance in a refined footprint 5 specialized flossing tips: for multiple dental needs

for multiple dental needs Digital LED control panel

The WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ Water Flosser is available for $149.99 on Amazon and Walmart. Learn more at waterpik.com.

About WATERPIK™

WATERPIK™ is the #1 selling brand of water flossers, proudly engineered in Colorado. Since 1962, the brand has led oral care innovation with clinically proven solutions designed to raise the standard of everyday health. WATERPIK™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

1 Professional AAU, 400 Dental Professionals, October 2025

2 When Precision Tip used for 6 weeks daily at setting 9 along with toothbrushing. Data on file.

3 When Precision Tip was used daily at setting 9, majority of users experienced less than 10% bleeding after 6 weeks of use. Data on file.

4 In a survey, 93 out of 104 participants said it was comfortable to use with SMARTADVANCE Mode; data on file.

5 When Precision Tip was used daily at setting 9, majority of users experienced less than 10% bleeding after 6 weeks of use, data on file.

SOURCE WATERPIK™