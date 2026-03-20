WATERPIK™ UNVEILS THE PROMAX™ WATER FLOSSER WITH SMARTADVANCE™ MODE MARKING THE FUTURE OF GUM HEALTH

New PROMAX™ water flosser automatically adjusts water intensity over time and helps restore gum health, not just improve it.1

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Oral Health Day, WATERPIK™, the #1 water flosser brand recommended by US dental professionals, introduces PROMAX™ — a breakthrough water flosser engineered to fundamentally change how people care for their gums.

Powered by SMARTADVANCE™ mode that automatically advances water intensity over time, PROMAX delivers a more effective clean that helps significantly reverse bleeding gums in as little as six weeks2 — moving gum care beyond improvement and into restoration.

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While many people may hesitate to increase water intensity out of fear it may cause harm, that hesitation may prevent gums from getting the care they need most. SMARTADVANCE™ Mode increases intensity comfortably, enabling a deeper, more effective3 clean over time.

What PROMAX Does for Your Gum Health

Bleeding gums are not normal; they signal harmful plaque bacteria hiding where brushing and string floss can't reach. PROMAX addresses this problem by reaching deeper under the gumline than manual brushing4, delivering a more effective clean and healthier mouth.

WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ Features Include:

SMARTADVANCE™ mode : automatic water intensity progression technology

: automatic water intensity progression technology QUIETPULSE™ technology : noise reduction without sacrificing performance

: noise reduction without sacrificing performance Dual user memory function : saves personalized settings for two users

: saves personalized settings for two users Compact countertop design : delivers premium performance in a refined footprint

: delivers premium performance in a refined footprint 5 specialized flossing tips: for multiple dental needs

for multiple dental needs Digital LED control panel

"At WATERPIK, we don't believe gum health should be complicated or uncertain," said Bart Prins, General Manager at WATERPIK. "PROMAX represents a step change in oral care technology — delivering effective results at home, automatically. PROMAX showcases Waterpik's 60 years of engineering expertise and emphasizes how our water flossers command water for effective performance and results."

Designed with input from dental professionals, PROMAX targets what traditional routines leave behind. "Bleeding gums are the most common concern I see in practice," said Dr. Chris Strandburg, DDS, WATERPIK spokesperson. "PROMAX SMARTADVANCE Mode removes the friction by advancing water intensity gradually and automatically for the user, making it easier to achieve healthier gums."

The WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ Water Flosser is available for $149.99 on Amazon and Walmart. Learn more at waterpik.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a water flosser?

A: A water flosser is an oral care device that uses water to clean between teeth and under the gumline. Unlike traditional string floss that requires manual threading between teeth, WATERPIK™ water flossers use PRECISIONPULSE™ technology to effectively flush out food particles and plaque bacteria from hard-to-reach areas that brushing and string flossing may not reach.

Q: Is water flossing better than regular flossing?

A: Water flossing with WATERPIK™ PROMAX™ is shown to remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas and significantly reduce bleeding gums compared to string flossing. That's because it can reach deeper under the gumline than string floss, and is less technique sensitive, making it more effective for many users, including those with bridges, implants, or braces.

Q: Why do my gums bleed when I start water flossing?

A: When first using a WATERPIK™ water flosser, some bleeding may occur — not because of damage, but because gums are already inflamed – a sign of bacteria hiding under the gumline. With regular use bacteria is reduced, gum health improves, and bleeding typically subsides.

Q: Do I have to increase the pressure when water flossing with a WATERPIK™ water flosser?

A: It is recommended to gradually increase the water intensity over time for the best results. PROMAX™ makes it easy by automatically and comfortably adjusting intensity to the optimal deep cleaning level.

Q: How does PROMAX™ SMARTADVANCE™ help beginners?

A: SMARTADVANCE™ starts new users at comfortable lower intensity and gradually increases over time as gums become healthier, removing the guesswork from intensity selection.

Q: Can water flossing replace regular flossing entirely?

A: The American Dental Association recognizes water flossing as an effective way to clean between teeth and under the gumline. Many dentists recommend WATERPIK™ water flossers for patients who struggle with traditional string flossing based upon numerous clinical studies showing superior gum health results.

About WATERPIK™

WATERPIK™ is the #1 selling brand of water flossers, proudly engineered in Colorado. Since 1962, the brand has led oral care innovation with clinically proven solutions designed to raise the standard of everyday health. WATERPIK™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

1 When used on setting 9 with Precision Tip for 6 weeks, majority of users experienced less than 10% bleeding after 6 weeks of use, data on file.

2 When Precision Tip used for 6 weeks. Data on file.

3 Vs standard brushing and string flossing.

4 Data on file.

SOURCE WATERPIK™