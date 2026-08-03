Wayfair Enters Pennsylvania Market with New Pittsburgh Store

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, today announced plans to open its first Pennsylvania store in Pittsburgh. Expected to open in 2027, the location will further expand Wayfair's physical retail footprint and serve customers throughout western Pennsylvania.

"Pittsburgh is a region celebrated for its strong community roots and distinct architectural character, making it an incredibly exciting market for our physical retail expansion," said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair. "We look forward to welcoming local shoppers into a space where they can touch, feel and visualize products across the whole home category, helping them seamlessly bring their home projects to life."

Located at North Hills Village, a retail-anchored regional shopping center right outside of downtown Pittsburgh, the new 95,000-square-foot, single-level store will showcase a curated selection of Wayfair Verified products organized by room and style. The location will also feature an on-site design studio where customers can work directly with our design consultants on projects ranging from simple room updates to full-home renovations. Many items will be available to take home the same day, while larger purchases can be delivered as fast as two days through Wayfair's logistics network.

"We are excited that Wayfair has chosen to locate its very first store in Pennsylvania at North Hills Village shopping center. As one of the world's largest home retailers, we know Wayfair will be a vibrant new addition to the property and be well-received by the community," said Fred Reitano, CEO of J.J. Gumberg Co. "We are proud of the professional partnership that we have developed with Wayfair in order to bring their brand to Pittsburgh, and believe it will elevate the shopping experience in the marketplace."

The Pittsburgh opening builds on Wayfair's growing physical retail footprint, including existing locations in Wilmette, IL, Atlanta, GA and Columbus, OH as well as upcoming stores in Denver, CO; Westchester, NY; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Cincinnati, OH; and Princeton, NJ. Together, these locations reflect Wayfair's continued investment in omnichannel retail and its commitment to meeting customers wherever they shop for home.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

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Wayfair Investor Relations:

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SOURCE Wayfair Inc.