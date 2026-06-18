Wayfair Expands Northeast Footprint with Princeton, New Jersey Store

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, today announced plans to open a new large-format retail store in Princeton, New Jersey. The location, expected to open in 2027, marks an important step in expanding Wayfair's presence across the Northeast and serving customers throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.



"Opening in Princeton represents another exciting milestone as we continue expanding Wayfair's physical retail presence across America," said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair. "We're creating a destination where customers can explore inspiring spaces, experience the quality and breadth of our assortment firsthand, and seamlessly shop across online and in-store channels with the convenience and flexibility they expect from Wayfair."

Rendering of Wayfair Princeton Store

The store will be located at Nassau Park Pavilion, a 760,000-square-foot retail center owned and managed by Bridge33 Capital. Situated along the Route 1 corridor, the center is known for its strong mix of national co-tenants and steady customer traffic. The approximately 135,000-square-foot store will bring Wayfair's broad assortment to a convenient, accessible destination for shoppers across central New Jersey and nearby Pennsylvania.

"We are proud to partner with Wayfair at Nassau Park Pavilion," said Carmen Decker, executive vice president, real estate operations & strategy at Bridge33 Capital. "Bringing their immersive, large-format experience to the center reflects our commitment to curating a best-in-class retail destination, and we look forward to the energy this flagship store will bring to the Princeton community."

Customers can browse furniture, décor, housewares, appliances and more, including a curated selection of Wayfair Verified items, with select pieces available to take home the same day. Larger pieces can be delivered quickly through Wayfair's logistics network, and free design services will be available for projects of any size.

The Princeton opening builds on Wayfair's growing physical retail footprint, including existing locations in Wilmette, IL, Atlanta, GA and Columbus, OH, as well as upcoming stores in Denver, CO; Westchester, NY; Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Cincinnati, OH. Together, these openings reflect Wayfair's continued investment in omnichannel retail and its commitment to meeting customers wherever they shop for home.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Wayfair Media Relations:

Karoline Etter

[email protected]

Wayfair Investor Relations:

Ryan Barney

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SOURCE Wayfair Inc.