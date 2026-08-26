Wayfair Marks Major Milestone with Plans for 10th Store

Orlando area is the location of Wayfair's 10th store as the company continues to expand its footprint

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, today announced a major milestone in the expansion of its stores, with plans to open its 10th Wayfair store in Altamonte Springs, Florida in 2028. The 85,000-square-foot, single level store at Marketplace at Altamonte will bring Wayfair's immersive, curated shopping experience to customers across the Central Florida region while marking the latest step in the company's growing omnichannel strategy.

Wayfair Orlando Store Rendering

This new location brings Wayfair's store portfolio to 10 locations across the U.S., reflecting the company's continued investment in giving customers more ways to discover, shop and experience Wayfair. Each store serves as an entryway into Wayfair's expansive online catalog, combining a curated, in-person shopping experience with the convenience of ecommerce. Customers can explore Wayfair Verified products organized by room and style, work with on-site design experts on projects of all sizes, take many items home the same day and access Wayfair's broader assortment through its logistics network.

"Reaching our 10th store is an exciting milestone for Wayfair and a testament to the momentum we're seeing as we bring our brand to life," said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair. "With each new store, we're learning more about how customers want to shop for their homes and how our physical and digital experiences can work together. Orlando is a great market for this next chapter, and we're excited to introduce the Wayfair store experience to the community."

Wayfair's growing store portfolio has demonstrated the opportunity for physical retail to introduce new customers to the brand while strengthening engagement across channels. In Chicago, for example, Wayfair has seen a strong halo effect, with more than 50% of customers who visit the store being new to the brand. Insights from Wayfair's stores continue to inform everything from assortment and merchandising to services and the overall customer experience as the company scales its physical retail presence.

The 10th location will bring that evolving experience to Marketplace at Altamonte, a retail destination undergoing a significant revitalization in Altamonte Springs, just north of Orlando.

The Orlando store joins existing locations in Wilmette, IL, Atlanta, GA and Columbus, OH as well as upcoming stores in Denver, CO; Westchester, NY; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Cincinnati, OH; Princeton, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Wayfair Media Relations:

Karoline Etter

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Wayfair Investor Relations:

Ryan Barney

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SOURCE Wayfair Inc.