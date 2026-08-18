Wayon Stone Named China's Top 10 Quartz Stone Brands in 2026, Expanding Architectural Surface Solutions for Global Projects

FOSHAN, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-based manufacturer — Wayon Stone, was named China's Top 10 Quartz Stone Brands in 2026. This prestigious accolade highlights Wayon's four-decade commitment to material innovation, industrial-scale manufacturing, and its pioneering role in delivering highly sustainable, compliant, and diversified surface solutions to the international B2B market.

The recognition comes as construction and design teams increasingly seek diversified surface materials, factory-finished components and lightweight solutions for commercial, modular and fast-track projects.

Building on its established quartz expertise, Wayon Stone is expanding its architectural surface portfolio to include zero-silica surfaces, Flexible Stone (MCM Stone), inorganic terrazzo, and natural marble. This multi-material approach enables contractors and developers to select solutions based on specific project, performance and installation requirements.

As project requirements become increasingly diversified, contractors, developers and architects are looking for materials that address specific performance, installation and design requirements rather than relying on a single surface category.

Wayon Stone's portfolio includes:

Zero-Silica Surfaces for projects seeking alternatives to conventional silica-containing engineered stone.

for projects seeking alternatives to conventional silica-containing engineered stone. Flexible Stone ( MCM Stone) , an ultra-thin 2–8 mm new material designed for curved surfaces, lightweight cladding and applications requiring reduced structural load.

an ultra-thin 2–8 mm new material designed for curved surfaces, lightweight cladding and applications requiring reduced structural load. High-Performance Inorganic Terrazzo, featuring a Class A1 non-combustible rating and 100% resin-free inorganic composition.

featuring a Class A1 non-combustible rating and 100% resin-free inorganic composition. Natural Marble sourced and processed pre-fabricated products for residential, hospitality, commercial and architectural projects.

This multi-material approach allows project customers to evaluate different surface technologies according to application, performance requirements, design intent and project conditions.

From Materials to Factory-Finished Stone Components

Wayon Stone provides more than slabs. With project drawings and specifications, the company can manufacture selected stone components in batches before delivery to the jobsite.

Kitchen countertops

Bathroom vanity tops

Furniture countertops and surfaces

Wall and floor panels

Waterjet mosaics

Stair components

Curved and irregular stone pieces

Custom cut-to-size components

Supported by over 40 years of manufacturing heritage and multiple advanced production bases in Yunfu City and Heyuan City, Guangdong Province, Wayon Stone integrates direct natural material sourcing with world-class, automated finishing lines to serve distributors, contractors, and developers across 80+ countries. With a manufacturing footprint of approximately 130,000 m² and dedicated fabrication capabilities, Wayon Stone can provide custom cut-to-size and pre-fabricated stone components for project applications.

Wayon Stone at a Glance

WAYON STONE — COMPANY FACTS

Founded: 1982

Industry: Architectural Stone Surface Manufacturing

Manufacturing Experience: 40+ years

Address: Yunfu City | Foshan City | Heyuan City, Guangdong Province, China

Manufacturing Footprint: Approximately 130,000 m²

Export Markets: 80+ countries and regions

Core Materials: Quartz, zero-silica surfaces, flexible stone (MCM Stone), inorganic terrazzo, premium natural marble

Project Services: Custom fabrication, cut-to-size and factory-finished stone components

Key Certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, NSF and CE

Primary Customers: Stone distributors, contractors, developers, kitchen and bathroom supplier, Furniture Company and project-oriented B2B customers

About Wayon Stone

Founded in 1982, Wayon Stone is a manufacturer of architectural surface materials serving international B2B markets.

The company's portfolio spans Quartz, zero-silica surfaces, flexible stone (MCM Stone), inorganic terrazzo and premium natural marble.

With multiple production bases, large-scale manufacturing capabilities and dedicated fabrication facilities, Wayon Stone provides material manufacturing and project-oriented fabrication services for distributors, contractors, developers and other professional customers across more than 80 countries and regions.

The company's focus is to combine material innovation, manufacturing scale and project-ready fabrication to provide diversified surface solutions for modern architectural and construction projects.

Media Contact

Yunfu Wayon Stone Co., Ltd

T: +86 757-8256 8296

Website: www.wayon.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/WayonStone

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wayonstone/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WayonStoneGroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wayonstone/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/wayonstone/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stonefactorychina

SOURCE Yunfu Wayon Stone Co., Ltd