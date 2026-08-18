Wayon Stone Named China's Top 10 Quartz Stone Brands in 2026, Expanding Architectural Surface Solutions for Global Projects
News provided byYunfu Wayon Stone Co., Ltd
Aug 18, 2026, 23:12 ET
FOSHAN, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-based manufacturer — Wayon Stone, was named China's Top 10 Quartz Stone Brands in 2026. This prestigious accolade highlights Wayon's four-decade commitment to material innovation, industrial-scale manufacturing, and its pioneering role in delivering highly sustainable, compliant, and diversified surface solutions to the international B2B market.
The recognition comes as construction and design teams increasingly seek diversified surface materials, factory-finished components and lightweight solutions for commercial, modular and fast-track projects.
Building on its established quartz expertise, Wayon Stone is expanding its architectural surface portfolio to include zero-silica surfaces, Flexible Stone (MCM Stone), inorganic terrazzo, and natural marble. This multi-material approach enables contractors and developers to select solutions based on specific project, performance and installation requirements.
As project requirements become increasingly diversified, contractors, developers and architects are looking for materials that address specific performance, installation and design requirements rather than relying on a single surface category.
Wayon Stone's portfolio includes:
- Zero-Silica Surfaces for projects seeking alternatives to conventional silica-containing engineered stone.
- Flexible Stone (MCM Stone), an ultra-thin 2–8 mm new material designed for curved surfaces, lightweight cladding and applications requiring reduced structural load.
- High-Performance Inorganic Terrazzo, featuring a Class A1 non-combustible rating and 100% resin-free inorganic composition.
- Natural Marble sourced and processed pre-fabricated products for residential, hospitality, commercial and architectural projects.
This multi-material approach allows project customers to evaluate different surface technologies according to application, performance requirements, design intent and project conditions.
From Materials to Factory-Finished Stone Components
Wayon Stone provides more than slabs. With project drawings and specifications, the company can manufacture selected stone components in batches before delivery to the jobsite.
- Kitchen countertops
- Bathroom vanity tops
- Furniture countertops and surfaces
- Wall and floor panels
- Waterjet mosaics
- Stair components
- Curved and irregular stone pieces
- Custom cut-to-size components
Supported by over 40 years of manufacturing heritage and multiple advanced production bases in Yunfu City and Heyuan City, Guangdong Province, Wayon Stone integrates direct natural material sourcing with world-class, automated finishing lines to serve distributors, contractors, and developers across 80+ countries. With a manufacturing footprint of approximately 130,000 m² and dedicated fabrication capabilities, Wayon Stone can provide custom cut-to-size and pre-fabricated stone components for project applications.
Wayon Stone at a Glance
WAYON STONE — COMPANY FACTS
Founded: 1982
Industry: Architectural Stone Surface Manufacturing
Manufacturing Experience: 40+ years
Address: Yunfu City | Foshan City | Heyuan City, Guangdong Province, China
Manufacturing Footprint: Approximately 130,000 m²
Export Markets: 80+ countries and regions
Core Materials: Quartz, zero-silica surfaces, flexible stone (MCM Stone), inorganic terrazzo, premium natural marble
Project Services: Custom fabrication, cut-to-size and factory-finished stone components
Key Certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, NSF and CE
Primary Customers: Stone distributors, contractors, developers, kitchen and bathroom supplier, Furniture Company and project-oriented B2B customers
About Wayon Stone
Founded in 1982, Wayon Stone is a manufacturer of architectural surface materials serving international B2B markets.
The company's portfolio spans Quartz, zero-silica surfaces, flexible stone (MCM Stone), inorganic terrazzo and premium natural marble.
With multiple production bases, large-scale manufacturing capabilities and dedicated fabrication facilities, Wayon Stone provides material manufacturing and project-oriented fabrication services for distributors, contractors, developers and other professional customers across more than 80 countries and regions.
The company's focus is to combine material innovation, manufacturing scale and project-ready fabrication to provide diversified surface solutions for modern architectural and construction projects.
Media Contact
Yunfu Wayon Stone Co., Ltd
T: +86 757-8256 8296
Website: www.wayon.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/WayonStone
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wayonstone/
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SOURCE Yunfu Wayon Stone Co., Ltd
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