WCG Appoints Anthony Doyle as Chief Financial Officer to Support Continued Growth and Operational Scale

CARY, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the appointment of Anthony Doyle as chief financial officer, effective June 15, 2026. Anthony succeeds Robert VanHees, who will remain with the company until December 31, 2026 as a special advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Anthony brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience across healthcare, clinical research, and both public and private equity-backed organizations. He joins WCG from Flourish Research, an industry leading site network, where he serves as chief financial officer.

Prior to Flourish, Doyle held chief financial officer roles at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Worldwide Clinical Trials, where he led finance organizations through periods of significant growth, operational transformation, and capital strategy execution. Earlier in his career, he held finance leadership roles at General Electric, building a strong foundation in operational finance, financial planning and analysis, and corporate development.

"Anthony brings a strong combination of financial rigor, operational leadership, and industry experience that aligns with WCG's strategic direction," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "He has a proven ability to scale finance organizations, lead complex capital strategies, and support high-growth businesses. As we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver for partners across the clinical research ecosystem, his leadership will be critical to our next phase. I would also like to thank Robert for his leadership and partnership over the past four years in positioning WCG for future success."

Anthony added, "WCG plays a central role in advancing clinical research with a clear mission and a strong foundation for growth. I'm excited to join the team and help drive disciplined execution, enable strategic investment, and support the company's continued momentum."

About WCG

WCG is the decision infrastructure of clinical research, combining trusted oversight with intelligence that scales judgment and reduces risk across the trial lifecycle. With decades of experience and the industry's deepest dataset powering responsible AI, we help teams make confident decisions that keep trials moving forward for therapies at every stage of development. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE WCG