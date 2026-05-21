WCG Successfully Completes ISO 9001 Audit, Reaffirming Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Quality Across Clinical Research

CARY, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the successful completion of its most recent ISO 9001 recertification audit. This achievement confirms the continued effectiveness of WCG's quality management system (QMS) and reinforces its enterprise-wide commitment to its global services and operations, supporting consistent, high-quality execution throughout WCG's clinical research solutions portfolio.

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management focused on an organization's ability to consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements while driving continuous improvement and risk-based decision-making. WCG's successful audit demonstrates the strength of its enterprise-wide quality framework, which underpins not only institutional review board (IRB) and institutional biosafety committee (IBC) services, but also a broad range of clinical research services delivered globally, including data monitoring committees, statistical analysis, recruitment and retention services, investigator and site training, safety reporting solutions, and clinical trial management solutions. This breadth reflects WCG's role as a trusted quality partner across both regulatory oversight and operational execution within clinical research.

"This audit validates the strength and scalability of our world class quality management system across WCG," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "While our roots are deeply grounded in IRB and IBC services, our QMS is intentionally designed to support a much broader portfolio. The same rigor that ensures integrity and participant protection in IRB and IBC services also drives consistency, reliability, and performance across our clinical research solutions for sponsors, CROs, sites, and research teams worldwide. It's also consistent with our history: In 2010, WCG's IRB was the only IRB in the world to achieve ISO 9001 certification. Today, we continue to set the bar for quality across WCG's full portfolio."

"ISO 9001 audits assess how effectively quality principles are embedded into day-to-day operations, not just how they are documented," said David Forster, chief compliance officer, WCG. "This successful audit reflects disciplined execution, strong governance, and risk-based decision-making across our IRB and IBC services and our operational support services. It demonstrates our ability to scale quality consistently as clinical research workflows evolve."

ISO 9001 certification is maintained through ongoing oversight and regular audits. WCG's successful audit reaffirms a shared culture across the organization, strengthening the foundation for both its IRB and IBC services and operational services, reinforcing its role as a global leader in high-integrity clinical research solutions.

About WCG

WCG is the decision infrastructure of clinical research, combining trusted oversight with intelligence that scales judgment and reduces risk across the trial lifecycle. With decades of experience and the industry's deepest dataset powering responsible AI, we help teams make confident decisions that keep trials moving forward for therapies at every stage of development. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE WCG