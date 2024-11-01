We are the Champions: Wing It On! Wins "America's Best-Tasting Sauce" at 2024 National Buffalo Wing Championship

Craveworthy Brands' Wing Concept Wins Three-Peat at National Wing Event, Celebrates with Champion Meal Deal

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This past Labor Day weekend, Wing It On – backed by innovative restaurant platform Craveworthy Brands – brought home the gold for "America's Best-Tasting Sauce" at the National Buffalo Wing Festival for another consecutive year and is celebrating its three-peat with the "Champion Sampler Meal."

Wing It On! is committed to redefining the buffalo wing experience with the ultimate trifecta since 2011, featuring a perfectly crisp wing, bold and tangy sauce and house-made dips. In the past three years, the Brand has received first place titles at the well-regarded industry event for "Best-Tasting Medium Traditional Buffalo" sauce and in 2024 was named "Best-Tasting Extra Hot Traditional," winning in yet another category and being hailed a champion in the birthplace of the buffalo wing.

"Achieving this award at the National Buffalo Wing Festival is a victory we want to share with every guest who walks through our doors," said Matt Ensero, Co-Founder and Brand President of Wing It On! "They're the real champions who inspire us to keep perfecting every wing, every sauce and every dining experience. We truly couldn't do it without them."

To celebrate its three-peat, Wing It On! is offering guests a "Champion Sampler Meal" at its locations from coast-to-coast, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Raleigh, Orlando and beyond. The meal deal features a combo of six wings —three with its two-time winner Medium Traditional Buffalo and three with its 2024 champion and hottest sauce on the menu Wings of Prey—along with fries and a fountain drink. The deal is available through the New Year in-store, online and third-party delivery, and prices vary based on location.

"Winning 'America's Best Sauce' three years running is a testament to the quality and flavor we strive for," added Co-Founder of Wing It On! Justin Egan. "'The Champion Sampler Meal'" is an opportunity for everyone to taste our award-winning sauces and a way of saying thank you to our wing nuts, giving them a front-row seat to why Wing It On! stands undefeated in the wing game."

Wing It On! also had the honor of sponsoring the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, where contestants from around the world battled to set new records and prove themselves in the true test of wing-eating prowess with its Medium Traditional Buffalo.

To learn more about Wing It On! and its "Champion Sampler Meal," please visit https://www.wingiton.com. To learn more about Craveworthy Brands, please visit https://www.craveworthybrands.com.

About Wing It On!

Founded in 2011, Wing It On! is redefining the buffalo wing experience with its dedication to quality, flavor and the perfect wing trifecta: crispy wings, bold sauces and house-made dips. Backed by Craveworthy Brands, Wing It On! is a three-time champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, recognized as "America's Best Sauce" with award-winning flavors that set the bar for excellence in the wing game. With locations from Dallas-Fort Worth to Chicago and beyond, Wing It On! offers an extensive lineup of over 20 unique sauces and rubs, from its award-winning Medium Buffalo to the intense Wings of Prey. Beyond wings, the menu features hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and craveable sides, inviting guests coast-to-coast to indulge in the ultimate wing experience. For more information, visit www.wingiton.com.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.

