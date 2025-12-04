Dirty Dough Rolls Out Its Biggest Giveaway Starting National Cookie Day on December 4

One Lucky Winner Will Score Free Treats for Life, Including Its New Lineup of Bars, Cinnamon Rolls and Waffle Bites

Another Sweet Surprise: Guests at Every Participating Location Will Be Entered to Win Free Cookies For a Year

Hundreds of Rewards Members Will Be Chosen to Win Treats All Month Long

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Dough, the gourmet, stuffed cookie brand from multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands, is rolling out its biggest giveaway to date, starting with National Cookie Day on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Every purchase made by new and existing members of Dirty Dough's Reward Program who make a purchase through December 31, 2025, will be entered for a chance to win free treats for life. Every purchase must be made in-store, online or through the Brand's app at one of its participating locations nationwide.*

"Our fans show up for us every day, so we wanted to show up for them with the biggest giveaway we've ever launched."

Here are how guests can enter:

Sign Up: Guests must create (or have) a Dirty Dough Rewards account by providing basic details such as name, email and birthday.

Guests must create (or have) a Dirty Dough Rewards account by providing basic details such as name, email and birthday. Make a Purchase: To enter, rewards members must purchase any treat from Dirty Dough, between Thursday, December 4, 2025, and Wednesday, December 31, 2025. *Prices may vary per location. Third-party platforms not included.

To enter, rewards members must purchase any treat from Dirty Dough, between Thursday, December 4, 2025, and Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Stay Logged In: When ordering online or through the app, guests must be logged into their account. For in-store purchases, they should provide their email or phone number at checkout to link the transaction.

When ordering online or through the app, guests must be logged into their account. For in-store purchases, they should provide their email or phone number at checkout to link the transaction. Enter to Win: Only qualifying purchases tied to a Dirty Dough Rewards account will be officially entered into the giveaway, and the winner will be notified via the loyalty platform and email by January 12, 2026.

"Free Dirty Dough for Life" includes the Brand's new treat options – Bars, Cinnamon Rolls and Waffle Bites – along with expanded create-your-own Dirty Sodas and shakes. The additions offer comfort, creativity and customization. Guests can now build their own boxes of four, six or 12 treats, mixing and matching new items with Dirty Dough's signature stuffed cookies to satisfy cravings at any time of day.

Dirty Dough is adding one (or two) more layer(s) of sweetness to the celebration. Alongside this giveaway, each participating location will select one guest to receive a free cookie weekly for an entire year, only on Thursday, December 4, 2025. * Hundreds of rewards members will also be chosen to win free treats throughout the month. Each giveaway is another way to spread the love and give even more loyal guests the chance to crave and enjoy Dirty Dough.

"Our fans show up for us every day, so we wanted to show up for them with the biggest giveaway we've ever launched," said Abby Pastors, Director of Marketing. "'Dirty Dough for Life' brings together everything the Brand stands for: indulgence, creativity and so much joy, and we want to share it with those who embrace that with us."

Dirty Dough's Rewards Program is created just like its treats – with layers worth indulging. Members earn a point for every dollar spent and can redeem them in for free cookies or redeemable cash off future orders. It has sweet perks baked right in like surprise offers, birthday promotions or winning treats.

To find a Dirty Dough location, order online or learn more, visit www.dirtydoughcookies.com. To join its Rewards Program, visit https://dirtydoughcookies.com/account/signup/ or download the app on the Google Play or Apple store. Follow Dirty Dough on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

OFFICIAL TERMS

Free Cookies for a Year

*Valid on December 4, 2025. On National Cookie Day, our "Biggest Giveaway" gives one lucky winner per participating location the chance to receive one free cookie every week through December 4, 2026, credited directly to the winner's Dirty Dough app account with a 7-day expiration. All qualifying orders must be placed through the Dirty Dough rewards program. Any upgrades or additional items beyond the free cookie are the customer's responsibility. This offer cannot be combined with other promotions or redeemed for cash. No cash value. Void where prohibited. Dirty Dough® is a registered trademark of Craveworthy Brands.

Dirty Dough for Life

*One (1) winner will receive "Dirty Dough for Life," defined as one (1) free treat per week for a maximum period of twenty (20) years from the date the prize is awarded, credited to the winner's Dirty Dough app account with a 7-day redemption window per weekly reward. All qualifying orders must be placed through the Dirty Dough Rewards Program for online, app, or in-store purchases. Any additions, upgrades, beverages, taxes, gratuity, or additional items beyond the free bowl are the winner's responsibility. Not valid with any other offers. Not redeemable for cash. No cash value. Void where prohibited. Dirty Dough® is a registered trademark of Craveworthy Brands.

ABOUT DIRTY DOUGH

Dirty Dough® is the treat brand redefining indulgence with its inside-out approach to dessert. Born in a dorm room kitchen in Tempe, Arizona, Dirty Dough® has grown into a national brand with more than 50 locations, known for treats that are thicker, softer and unapologetically stuffed. Each item – from its signature layered cookies to its expanded lineup of Bars, Cinnamon Rolls, Waffle Bites and create-your-own Dirty Drinks and Shakes – is engineered with bold flavors, gooey fillings and a mission to focus on what is on the inside. With a weekly rotation of limited-time offerings and classic mainstays, Dirty Dough® continues to bring its craveable experience to communities nationwide under the Craveworthy Brands platform. Learn more about Dirty Dough at www.dirtydoughcookies.com .

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Benny's Cheesesteaks, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Smashburgers, Kinnamōns, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Ndamukong Suh's Baes Fried Chicken, Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, Sigri Indian BBQ, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life to legacy brands and supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com.

