Sigri Indian BBQ to Host Franchise Open House on December 8 in North Brunswick

North Indian BBQ Brand Invites Entrepreneurs to Experience Craveworthy Cuisine and Franchise Model Firsthand

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigri Indian BBQ, one of the first North Indian BBQ franchises, will host an open house for prospective franchise partners on Monday, December 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. ET at its North Brunswick location at 540 Shoppes Boulevard.

Passionate, qualified entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to explore the Brand firsthand through menu tastings, a behind-the-scenes tour of operational processes and a live Q&A with the leadership team.

What began as a beloved New Jersey concept rooted in the ancient traditions of North Indian cuisine became a national sensation as Sigri’s open-flame grills, smoky spices and vibrant ingredients captured attention across social media.

What began as a beloved New Jersey concept rooted in the ancient traditions of North Indian cuisine became a national sensation as Sigri's open-flame grills, smoky spices and vibrant ingredients captured attention across social media. The Brand's old-world cooking techniques resonated deeply with a new generation of diners, sparking consumer demand from coast to coast and accelerating Sigri's rapid development into a high-growth, high-impact franchise opportunity.

"The excitement Sigri has generated shows the real appetite consumers have for authentic, global flavors prepared with cultural integrity," said Matt Ensero, VP of Franchise Operations. "The open house gives entrepreneurs a direct look at how our menu innovation and operating systems come together to create a scalable business and an exceptional guest experience."

With a low barrier to entry, flexible footprint and streamlined business model, Sigri offers operators a straightforward path into the thriving global franchise category. Backed by the hospitality platform Craveworthy Brands, the franchise is built on efficient systems and a menu designed to perform across dine-in, takeout and off-premises channels. This foundation positions partners for success in markets such as Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Nevada and Texas, where interest in global cuisine continues to accelerate.

Sigri's franchise program is ideal for prospective partners who care deeply about hospitality – those who value tradition, authenticity and community. The Brand welcomes experienced multi-unit franchise partners, seasoned restaurant investors and qualified owner-operators who want to grow in a segment with strong consumer pull and long-term potential.

Though the franchise program launched only recently, Sigri already has new agreements signed and locations in development in New Jersey and Illinois – early momentum that reflects the growing excitement surrounding the concept.

"Operators today want brands with staying power – strong economics, strong support and strong momentum," said SVP of Franchise Leadership, Samuel Stanovich. "Sigri delivers all three, and this is a chance to see why the concept is resonating with guests and franchise partners alike."

To reserve a spot at the open house on December 8, please register here. If you are unable to attend and are interested in learning more about the franchise opportunity, please reach out directly to Matt Ensero at [email protected].

Learn more about Sigri at https://sigriindianbbqfranchise.com. Follow @SigriBBQ on TikTok and @Sigri_BBQ on Instagram. Learn more about Craveworthy at www.craveworthybrands.com.

ABOUT SIGRI INDIAN BBQ

Founded in 2015, Sigri Indian BBQ brings the ancient tradition of open-flame cooking into the modern fast casual world, offering a flavorful, experience-driven approach rooted in authenticity. From tenderly marinated meats to freshly baked naan, every dish delivers the true taste of North India – prepared with fresh ingredients and cooked over the signature sigri flame. Guided by deep culinary heritage and a commitment to sharing the richness of traditional Indian cuisine, Sigri makes these vibrant flavors accessible to all, creating a memorable dining journey for every guest. Learn more about Sigri Indian BBQ at https://sigriindianbbqfranchise.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life into legacy brands while supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands