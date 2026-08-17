We Want You Back: Saladworks Launches $6.99 Tuesdays

40-Year-Old Brand Celebrates Guests with New Weekly Deal on a Build-Your-Own Base Salad or Wrap, Reaffirms Standards Behind Menu

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the fast-casual salad concept serving fresh, made-to-order salads and wraps since 1986, and a brand of WOWorks, the better-for-you dining platform, today launched $6.99 Tuesdays, a weekly offer letting guests build their own base salad or wrap every Tuesday at participating locations, as the brand's way of saying thank you to guests who have supported it for four decades.

Starting August 18, 2026, Saladworks is launching a guest appreciation offer: Build a fully customized base salad or wrap for $6.99 every Tuesday – choosing from the brand’s full lineup of fresh greens, vegetables and toppings.

Starting August 18, 2026, guests can build a fully customized base salad or wrap for $6.99 every Tuesday – choosing from the brand's full lineup of fresh greens, vegetables and toppings. Proteins can be added for an additional charge, letting guests customize their meal exactly how they like it.

The launch comes as federal food safety officials have moved to reassure the public more broadly. The FDA said last week that Americans should feel confident eating fresh produce, including leafy greens, and that the iceberg lettuce linked to this summer's outbreak has been effectively cleared from the market.

"For 40 years, food safety hasn't been something we revisit when headlines break. It's part of every salad we prepare, every ingredient we receive and every process our teams follow each day," said Saladworks CEO Kelly Roddy. "Our produce is delivered frequently, our ingredients are prepared fresh daily and our supply chain partners are carefully vetted, because our guests' trust has always been our most important ingredient. Our guests have stuck with us through 40 years of building the salads they love and $6.99 Tuesdays is our way of saying thank you and welcoming them back to do it all over again."

The offer coincides with Saladworks' 40th anniversary, which the brand has used to spotlight its ongoing food safety commitments, including a continual "chain of custody" of all ingredients through their supply chain to ensure safety from farm-to-fork.

Salads are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery. To find a location or order online, go to www.saladworks.com.

About Saladworks

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is known for its create-your-own salad concept and operates more than 160 locations across 25 states and two countries. The brand was named one of Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2025 and has been serving up original salad experiences to guests for more than 30 years. Saladworks is part of the WOWorks family of brands. For more information, visit saladworks.com. Follow Saladworks on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks is dedicated to helping guests pursue their passions and enjoy their best lives through flavorful, healthier meals and exceptional service. A subsidiary of Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio includes Barberitos, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Zoup! Eatery and The Simple Greek. WOWorks aims to drive consistent growth across its brands by partnering with experienced franchisees who share their passion for excellence and nutritious dining. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Saladworks