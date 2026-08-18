Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of Weinand Financial, an Independent RIA with Over $644 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $160.7 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired the investment advisory business of Weinand Financial, an independent RIA in Olympia, Washington. The team of one advisor and four support professionals is led by Mike Weinand, CFP®, and manages more than $644 million in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Mike has built a long-standing practice grounded in trusted client relationships. For more than 35 years, he and his team have been a steady partner to the individuals, families, and businesses they serve. We're excited to welcome them to Wealth Enhancement and support the next chapter of the practice."

Founded in 1991, Weinand Financial provides comprehensive financial planning services including retirement and investment planning, private and public pension review, retirement plan services, and insurance guidance. Weinand Financial has particular experience helping individuals approaching or entering retirement, including Washington State employees navigating complex pension and retirement benefits.

Mike Weinand said, "We've spent more than three decades building Weinand Financial around the needs of our clients, and we were very intentional about what the next chapter should look like. Wealth Enhancement gives us the ability to bring more resources to the table without losing the personal relationships that have defined our firm. It's an opportunity to strengthen what we offer clients today while building for the future."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Weinand Financial strengthens our presence in Washington with a team that brings highly specialized retirement planning experience to our platform. The team adds meaningful depth to our capabilities in the region as we continue expanding across the Pacific Northwest."

The acquisition closed on August 15, 2026.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with a passion for enriching clients' lives through personalized financial planning and plan-led investing. The firm delivers comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, tax strategies, estate planning, retirement planning, and insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses.

Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement combines specialized knowledge with a team-based approach and attentive service that helps each client craft their future. The firm serves clients through more than 194 offices nationwide while maintaining strong local relationships. This partnership further strengthens Wealth Enhancement's ability to serve clients throughout the Pacific Northwest region while preserving the personal relationships clients value. Learn more at wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its registered investment advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $160.1 billion in client assets, including $5.5 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of July 31, 2026. Weinand Financial had approximately $644 million in client assets as of August 11, 2026. With the addition of Weinand Financial, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $160.7 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets, including $6.1 billion in assets with Advisory Solutions Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement