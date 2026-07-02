Wealth Enhancement to Acquire the Kaminsky-Silverman Group of Shufro Rose with Over $554 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $158 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it will acquire the Kaminsky-Silverman Group of Shufro Rose in New York, New York. The team of two advisors and two support staff is led by Tonia L. Kaminsky, Principal & Senior Financial Advisor, and Barbara Silverman, Senior Financial Advisor, and manages over $554 million in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Tonia and Barbara have built a thoughtful practice grounded in personal relationships and trusted advice. Their commitment to serving women through complex life transitions, while also helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, brings valuable experience to our advisor community. We're excited to welcome them to Wealth Enhancement."

The Kaminsky-Silverman Group provides comprehensive wealth management services, including financial planning, investment management, retirement strategies, and tax and estate planning coordination. The team has built a trusted practice serving individuals and families in the New York metropolitan area and across the United States. With more than 50 years of combined experience, the group is known for delivering thoughtful guidance that emphasizes clarity and long-term financial independence.

Tonia Kaminsky and Barbara Silverman said, "We're excited about the opportunities this partnership creates and the added value it brings to our clients through Wealth Enhancement's depth of experience and capabilities. We look forward to joining a team that shares our commitment to thoughtful, independent advice and exceptional client service."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "This partnership reflects our continued focus on aligning with teams that bring a distinctive and specialized client experience. The Kaminsky-Silverman Group has developed a strong reputation in the New York market and beyond, and we see a meaningful opportunity to support and extend that impact as part of our national platform."

The acquisition is expected to close in August 2026. The Kaminsky-Silverman Group was advised by DeVoe & Company on the transaction.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 182 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its registered investment advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $156.3 billion in client assets, including $5.3 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of May 31, 2026. The Kaminsky-Silverman Group of Shufro Rose had approximately $554 million in client assets as of June 22, 2026. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions, and the Kaminsky-Silverman Group of Shufro Rose, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $158 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets, including $5.9 billion in assets with Advisory Solutions Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement