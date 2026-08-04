Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of Miramar Capital, an Independent RIA with Over $592 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $159.4 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired the investment advisory business of Miramar Capital, an independent RIA in Northbrook, Illinois. Led by Founders and Senior Portfolio Managers Bob Kalman and Max Wasserman, the team manages more than $592 million in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Miramar Capital has built a disciplined investment approach grounded in research and long-term thinking. Bob and Max have stayed true to that philosophy through every market cycle, helping clients remain focused on what matters most: their long-term financial goals. By joining Wealth Enhancement, they'll continue delivering trusted guidance while giving clients access to a broader range of planning, tax, estate, and wealth management capabilities."

Founded in 2017, Miramar Capital has built its practice around a distinctive dividend growth investment philosophy designed to help investors pursue long-term growth while navigating market volatility. Guided by its mantra, 'Built for Stability. Designed for Growth,' the firm serves high-net-worth individuals, business owners, executives, multi-generational families, corporations and foundations through a focused investment management offering.

Bob Kalman said, "We are excited to partner with Wealth Enhancement and are pleased to have found a like-minded team that shares our drive and passion for an independent, client-centric approach to wealth management."

Max Wasserman said, "Our focus has always been and will always be on our clients, which is why joining Wealth Enhancement was the right choice for us. With their support, we look forward to expanding our capabilities and accelerating our growth."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Miramar Capital is a high-quality, client-centric team, and we're thrilled to welcome Bob, Max, and the entire team to Wealth Enhancement. We look forward to expanding our ability to serve more clients in the greater Chicago market."

The acquisition closed on July 31, 2026. Miramar Capital was advised by Hue Partners in the deal.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 188 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its registered investment advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $158.2 billion in client assets, including $5.5 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of June 30, 2026. Miramar Capital had approximately $592 million in client assets as of July 28, 2026. With the addition of Miramar Capital and previously announced acquisitions, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $159.4 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets, including $5.9 billion in assets with Advisory Solutions Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

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SOURCE Wealth Enhancement