Wealth Enhancement to Acquire the Shufro-Glass Group of Shufro Rose with Over $760 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $157 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it will acquire the Shufro-Glass Group of Shufro Rose in New York, New York. The team of two advisors and three support staff is led by Gregory D. Shufro, Principal & Senior Financial Advisor, and Steven J. Glass, Senior Financial Advisor, manages over $760 million in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "The Shufro-Glass Group represents the kind of enduring, multigenerational practice we highly value. Their work reflects a long-standing commitment to stewardship, thoughtful planning, and relationships built across generations. We're excited to support their next chapter and help them continue their legacy."

The Shufro-Glass Group operates within Shufro Rose, a firm founded in 1938 with more than eight decades of experience advising clients. That history is rooted not only in longevity, but in a deep family tradition - both within the firm itself and in the way it serves clients. The team provides comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management and multi-generational wealth planning.

Greg Shufro said, "My grandfather, Salwyn Shufro, and Edward Rose founded Shufro Rose with a simple philosophy: the client always comes first. For 88 years, each generation of leadership has focused on strengthening the firm and ensuring it continues to evolve to meet the needs of clients. Our decision to join Wealth Enhancement reflects that same commitment, giving us access to the scale and infrastructure of a nationally recognized firm while preserving the relationship-driven approach that clients value most."

Steve Glass said, "Helping clients use their financial resources to achieve their goals has been the most rewarding part of my nearly 40-year career. While building and managing our firm has been an important part of that journey, the increasing complexity of running an advisory business takes time away from serving clients. Partnering with Wealth Enhancement allows us to focus on the work we are most passionate about – helping clients live their best lives."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Practices like the Shufro-Glass Group demonstrate how a strong heritage and a forward-thinking mindset can work hand in hand. Their focus on long-term relationships and tailored client strategies aligns closely with our approach."

The acquisition is expected to close in August 2026. Upon completion, Mr. Shufro and Mr. Glass will become equity holders of Wealth Enhancement. The Shufro-Glass Group was advised by Nesvold Capital Partners on the transaction.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 182 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its registered investment advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $156.3 billion in client assets, including $5.3 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of May 31, 2026. The Shufro-Glass Group of Shufro Rose had approximately $760 million in client assets as of June 22, 2026. With the addition of the Shufro-Glass Group of Shufro Rose, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $157 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets, including $5.9 billion in assets with Advisory Solutions Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

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SOURCE Wealth Enhancement