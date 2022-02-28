Webber Marketing Teams With American Junior Golf Association to Amplify Career Development Opportunities for Minority Golfers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC) today announced a new partnership with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), to further its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and career development for golf's next generation. This partnership will enable Webber Marketing & Consulting to support the AJGA's efforts to create an engaging, safe, and inclusive environment for young professionals nationwide.

The AJGA is committed to welcoming people from all backgrounds and believes that by embracing diverse perspectives, they are better equipped to accomplish their mission of developing golf's rising stars. In addition, they are committing to provide more paid internships, scholarships, and employment opportunities for minority golfers.



"Webber Marketing & Consulting is proud to partner with the AJGA to further the development of young minority golfers both on and off the course," said Derek Webber, CEO, Webber Marketing & Consulting. "Whether it's the next Tiger Woods, or Renee Powell, all young athletes need support when it comes to their future careers."

While the benefits of this new partnership include:

Paid internship opportunities

Scholarships

Employment opportunities

WMC will also aid the AJGA to expand existing brand partnerships, build a pipeline for new partnerships, develop activations, and support the growth and diversification of the youth development programs.

"The AJGA is committed to the diversity, equity and inclusion of the game of golf and this partnership will help further those efforts," said AJGA Chief Business Officer, Jason Etzen. "Webber Marketing is positioned extremely well within the industry and we are excited to work with them to expand opportunities for young professionals."

Based in Georgia, the AJGA boasts 7,300 members, annually holds 125+ tournaments, while helping hundreds of junior golfers earn college scholarships. Players can begin participating in AJGA events at age 12. The non-profit provides the Rolex AJGA Rankings, which is the proprietary system created by the AJGA to identify and rank the top junior players who have competed in premier junior golf tournaments in the United States and beyond.

About Webber Marketing & Consulting

Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing, and media. WMC provides their clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position, and build for future successes. Learn more at www.webbermarketing.net .

About the AJGA

The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. The AJGA provides valuable exposure for college golf scholarships, and has an annual junior membership (boys and girls, ages 12-19) of more than 7,300 members from 50 states and 60 foreign countries. Through initiatives like the Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant, a financial assistance program, and Leadership Links, a service-oriented platform that teaches juniors charitable-giving skills, the AJGA fosters the growth of golf's next generation.

TaylorMade and adidas are the AJGA's National Sponsors, supporting the AJGA for more than 25 years. TaylorMade has served as the Official Ball of the AJGA since 2016. adidas has been the Official Apparel and Footwear of the AJGA since 2017. Rolex, in its fourth decade of AJGA sponsorship, became the inaugural AJGA Premier Partner in 2004.

AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf. Former AJGA juniors have compiled more than 900 victories on the PGA and LPGA Tours.

