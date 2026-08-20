Webinar: The Storytelling Skill Professionals Can't Skip Before Prompting AI

Free session from The Presentation Company shows professionals how to shape their message before AI writes it

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI can draft a presentation, an email or an executive update in seconds. But it can't decide what an audience needs to hear, what they should remember, or why any of it matters. The Presentation Company (TPC), a business storytelling and communication training organization, will tackle that gap in a free live webinar, "Think Before You Prompt: The Storytelling Advantage in the Age of AI," on Wednesday, August 26 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

Register for the free webinar: https://info.presentation-company.com/storytelling-advantage-in-the-age-of-ai

Join us for a webinar on August 26 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET -- Webinar: Think Before You Prompt: The Storytelling Advantage in the Age of AI. The webinar will be presented by Aimee Symington, TPC Master Facilitator, The Presentation Company

As more professionals lean on AI tools to speed up their writing, the ones who stand out are the ones who know how to shape a message before they ever open a prompt window. TPC has spent two decades teaching that exact skill to business professionals at some of the world's top brands, and this session applies it directly to working alongside AI.

The interactive session, presented by TPC Master Facilitator Aimee Symington, will introduce a practical storytelling framework designed to help professionals organize their thinking before turning to AI, including a real before-and-after communication makeover. During the webinar, attendees will learn how to:

Build audience-centric narratives that people understand and remember

Apply a practical storytelling framework to presentations, emails, executive updates and one-pagers

Use AI to accelerate their work while staying in control of the story

Walk away with practical techniques they can apply immediately

The webinar is built for professionals at all levels who present to executives, influence stakeholders or communicate across teams, and who want a repeatable approach they can use long after the session ends.

"AI can write faster than any of us, but it still can't decide what your audience needs to hear," says Symington. "That decision is still yours to make, and it matters more now, not less. This webinar teaches people how to make that call before they turn to AI, so the technology works for their message instead of replacing their thinking."

Registration is free. Those who can't attend live are encouraged to register anyway; registrants will receive access to the recording after the event.

To reserve a spot, visit: https://info.presentation-company.com/storytelling-advantage-in-the-age-of-ai

Media Contact:

Rachel Behrle

Chief Marketing Officer

The Presentation Company

[email protected]

(888) 991-0208

www.presentation-company.com

SOURCE The Presentation Company