WeBrokr Advises MyGolfSpy on Strategic Investment from Graham Sports & Entertainment Partners and Bolt Ventures

CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeBrokr today confirmed its role as exclusive sell-side advisor to MyGolfSpy on its strategic investment from Graham Sports & Entertainment Partners (GSE) and Bolt Ventures, the family office of sports investor David Blitzer. The transaction closed in May 2026 and was publicly announced on July 23, 2026. It was completed through Pin High Golf, a newly formed platform designed to build an independent golf media, data, and experiences company anchored by MyGolfSpy.

Founded in 2008 by Adam Beach in Yorktown, Virginia, MyGolfSpy has spent more than fifteen years building one of the most trusted independent voices in golf equipment testing. The company operates a proprietary in-house testing facility with five simulators, works with a community of more than 300 volunteer equipment testers, and has made its "Most Wanted" and "Tested & Approved" evaluation frameworks industry reference points for objective golf reviews. Beach continues as Founder and CEO under the new platform, with Pin High Golf providing the capital and operational support to expand testing capacity, scale video and affiliate commerce, deepen OEM and retailer relationships, and selectively pursue further acquisitions across golf media, data, and experiences.

"Golf has always been the sport closest to my heart, and MyGolfSpy was one of those rare deals where you feel a personal stake in getting the outcome right for the founder," said Logan Abner, Founder of WeBrokr. "Adam Beach built something genuinely special. The process came with a structural challenge most M&A processes don't: the digital media acquirers who would normally compete for an asset like this don't deeply understand golf, and the golf-industry acquirers don't fully grasp digital media. The combination of GSE and Bolt Ventures was the only group able to bridge that gap with real conviction."

MyGolfSpy Founder and CEO Adam Beach said the partnership with Bolt and GSE gives the company the resources to accelerate its mission and expand its testing and technology, while GSE Co-Founder and CEO Shervin Mirhashemi described Pin High Golf as the vehicle to scale MyGolfSpy as the anchor asset of an independent media and experiences platform in golf. David Blitzer characterized MyGolfSpy as a category-defining brand with a differentiated data asset and a deeply engaged audience.

WeBrokr served as exclusive sell-side advisor to MyGolfSpy throughout the transaction.

Media Contact:

Logan Abner

WeBrokr

[email protected]

SOURCE WeBrokr, LLC