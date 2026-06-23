Webull Expands Private Market Access Through New SPV Investment Offering

In partnership with Monark Markets, eligible accredited investors can access late-stage private companies through the Webull platform

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced the launch of a new private markets solution to give eligible customers exposure to late-stage private companies. Through a partnership with Monark Markets, accredited investors can use the Webull platform to invest directly in special purpose vehicles (SPVs) sponsored by Monark Capital Management LLC, an affiliated exempt reporting adviser, and supported by Monark Markets' private markets infrastructure.

The launch represents Webull's entry into private markets through a curated SPV framework intended to democratize investment exposure to late-stage private companies that have historically been available primarily to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Webull's new private markets solution is built around investor demand. Eligible accredited investors can use the Webull platform to indicate interest in certain late-stage private companies, which helps inform Monark's sourcing. When sufficient interest is identified, a new opportunity is sourced, and a SPV is established to hold the investment. Investment and funding are handled through the Webull platform. The result is a seamless path from interest to investment, organized around the private companies that investors want exposure to.

"Private markets have become an increasingly important part of how companies create value, yet investment opportunities have remained limited for many investors," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "This launch reflects our continued effort to broaden access for eligible investors by connecting them with private market opportunities in a structured way, directly within the Webull platform."

"Monark is proud to support the launch of Webull's private markets SPV platform," said Ben Haber, CEO of Monark Markets. "Webull is helping advance the convergence of private markets and traditional brokerage by working to expand access for eligible accredited investors to private companies within their brokerage app. Through Monark's private markets infrastructure, Webull users can access private market opportunities through a streamlined experience."

Key features of this new private markets solution include:

Limited-purpose SPVs : each vehicle is designed to provide direct, focused exposure to one late-stage private company.

: each vehicle is designed to provide direct, focused exposure to one late-stage private company. Demand-driven sourcing : investor indications of interest help Monark determine which opportunities are pursued; indications of interest are non-binding and are not a commitment to invest.

: investor indications of interest help Monark determine which opportunities are pursued; indications of interest are non-binding and are not a commitment to invest. Eligibility : available only to investors who qualify as accredited investors and satisfy applicable eligibility requirements.

: available only to investors who qualify as accredited investors and satisfy applicable eligibility requirements. Platform integration : subscription and funding are facilitated through the Webull platform.

: subscription and funding are facilitated through the Webull platform. Limited participation: access to each SPV is limited to no more than 99 eligible investors.

The launch is designed to broaden access to a segment of the market where significant company growth can occur prior to public listing, while maintaining the eligibility and offering requirements that apply under applicable securities laws. It reflects Webull's broader strategy to expand its investment offerings beyond traditional public securities for its customers.

SPVs are coming soon to all qualifying users. To access SPVs, users must download the latest version of the Webull app from the App Store.

Important risk information: Investments in private securities are speculative and involve a high degree of risk, including the loss of the entire investment. Risks include, among others: illiquidity and the absence of any public trading market; significant transfer restrictions; limited information and reporting rights; valuation uncertainty; concentration risk arising from exposure to a single private company; potential dilution; and fees and expenses that will reduce returns. These investments are suitable only for eligible investors who can bear the loss of their entire investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Participation requires an eligible Webull brokerage account. These interests are illiquid and are not marginable.

To learn more about Webull and its offerings, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Webull's customers can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities[1], options[1], digital assets[2], and futures[3], along with wealth management services[4]. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Customers should carefully consider all risks associated with any investment, including the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with a financial professional and other advisors you deem appropriate before making any investment. Please visit http://www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

1. Securities and options trading is provided by Webull Financial LLC, which is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investing in securities and options involve unique risks that are not suitable for all investors. 2. Access to digital assets trading is provided by Webull Pay LLC, and in some jurisdictions, via Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC. Digital asset prices are subject to extreme and rapid volatility. Digital assets are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Neither Webull Pay nor Bakkt are registered broker-dealers or members of SIPC or FINRA. 3. Futures and event contract trading are offered by Webull Futures LLC, a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Futures and event contract trading are highly speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. 4. Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About Monark Markets

Monark Markets provides private-markets infrastructure that enables broker-dealers, wealth platforms, and investment providers to offer private-market investment opportunities through modern digital experiences. Through a network of private company stakeholders, marketplaces, syndicates, and funds, Monark facilitates sourcing, diligence, execution, and investor access across private market transactions. Special-purpose vehicles made available through Monark's platform are sponsored by Monark Capital Management LLC, an affiliated exempt reporting adviser. MMM Securities, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. MMM Securities, LLC is an affiliate of Monark Markets.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Indications of interest are non-binding and do not constitute a commitment to invest. Any investment opportunity will be made available solely through definitive offering documents and only to eligible accredited investors pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Media Contact

For Webull

Nicholas Koulermos

[email protected]

(221) 999 – 5585

For Monark

Andrew Bondarev

[email protected]

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC