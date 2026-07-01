Webull Launches AI-powered Portfolio Advisor at New York Event

Company also highlights Webull Institutional and previews next-generation investing and trading innovations

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ), an online investment platform, hosted its mid-year investor event in New York City yesterday, where it unveiled Vega Portfolio, the next evolution of Vega, Webull's AI-powered decision partner. The company also showcased its expanding institutional business and previewed a pipeline of new investing and trading capabilities that underscore Webull's evolution into a comprehensive investing ecosystem.

Vega Portfolio builds on Webull's existing suite of artificial intelligence-powered investing tools, helping investors research securities, analyze portfolios, understand market events and receive personalized, AI-driven guidance to make more informed investment decisions. The new capability reflects Webull's broader vision of embedding artificial intelligence throughout the investing experience while keeping investors in control of their financial decisions.

"Our first year as a public company has been defined by growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to our customers," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "As investing continues to evolve, so does Webull. Everything we're building, from new investment opportunities to intelligent investing tools, is focused on helping investors make better decisions and build greater financial confidence."

In addition to Vega Portfolio, Webull highlighted the expansion of Webull Institutional, which provides technology infrastructure and trading solutions for financial institutions, developers, and enterprise partners. The company also previewed several new and forthcoming platform enhancements, including managed bond portfolios, expanded access to private markets through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), automated trading strategies, enhanced options capabilities, and continued international product expansion.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how investors interact with financial markets," said Jack Keating, Head of AI and CEO of Webull Technologies. "With Vega Portfolio, we're moving beyond simply delivering information to providing intelligent, personalized guidance that helps investors make more informed decisions with greater confidence."

As Webull enters its second year as a public company, leadership reinforced their commitment to making investing more accessible through continued innovation, expanded product offerings and AI-powered technology.

Disclaimer: Securities and options trading is provided by Webull Financial LLC, which is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investing in securities and options involve unique risks that are not suitable for all investors. AI technologies (like Vega and Vega Analyst) are provided for informational and educational purposes only, and do not provide investment advice, recommendations, or endorsements. Outputs may contain errors for which Webull makes no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or reliability.

Vega Portfolio and the other products mentioned in this announcement are expected to launch soon. To stay up to date with new releases and more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull US:

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Webull's customers can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets and tools, including securities, options, digital assets, and futures, along with wealth management services, and AI technologies, for an elevated trading experience. The Webull platform also supports other financial firms, including brokers, hedge funds, advisors, fintechs, and financial institutions. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Customers should carefully consider all risks associated with any investment, including the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with financial professionals and other advisors before making any investment. Please visit http://www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

Disclaimer: Securities and options trading is provided by Webull Financial LLC, which is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investing in securities and options involve unique risks that are not suitable for all investors. AI technologies (like Vega and Vega Analyst) are provided for informational and educational purposes only, and do not provide investment advice, recommendations, or endorsements. Outputs may contain errors for which Webull makes no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or reliability.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure and AI technologies. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail and institutional investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

Webull Media Contact

Nicholas Koulermos

[email protected]

(212) 999 - 5585

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC