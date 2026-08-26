WeInfuse and 4U Medical Partner to Streamline the Infusion Patient Journey from Check-In to Care

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software platform for infusion providers and pharmacies, announced a strategic partnership with 4U Medical to create a more seamless patient experience from arrival to treatment.

WeInfuse announced a strategic partnership with 4U Medical to create a more seamless patient experience from arrival to treatment.

This integration modernizes the patient intake process by connecting 4U Medical's technology and hardware—including check-in kiosks/tablets, intelligent insurance validation, and patient engagement features—directly into WeInfuse's modern, end-to-end clinical and claims workflows. Together, the WeInfuse and 4U Medical integration provides a more efficient and intelligently standardized experience for infusion operators and the patients they serve.

"The patient journey starts long before a patient sits down for treatment," said WeInfuse CEO Bryan Johnson. "By connecting 4U Medical's check-in and intake technology with WeInfuse's clinical and claims workflows, we're removing friction at the front door and giving infusion teams a more connected experience from check-in through care."

For mutual clients, 4U Medical connects to WeInfuse through a bidirectional data exchange. Uniting 4U Medical's intake and check-in technology with WeInfuse's clinical and claims workflows empowers infusion centers and pharmacies to deliver a modernized patient experience. This partnership alleviates staff burnout, lowers administrative costs, and reduces potential data entry errors. WeInfuse clients now have even more technological tools to scale their businesses with maximum efficiency and confidence.

"For infusion facilities, every patient touchpoint, from pre-arrival through post-visit, has a direct impact on staff workload, consistency, and operational efficiency." said 4U Medical Founder Nick Nastasi. "Our partnership with WeInfuse connects 4U Medical's patient access technology with the clinical and operational workflows that follow, helping infusion providers standardize touchpoints across the patient journey, reduce manual work and errors, and create a more consistent and efficient experience for both patients and staff. Together, we're creating a more connected experience from pre-arrival through post-visit engagement, while allowing care teams to keep their focus where it belongs, which is on the patient."

Partnership in Action: FloMed Modernizes the Patient Experience at Check-In

FloMed Infusion, headquartered in Florida, is a multi-site infusion provider that brings the highest standards of comfort and care in intravenous (IV) and injection therapy. FloMed was one of the first mutual clients to leverage the integration.

Since adding 4U Medical to its WeInfuse-powered workflows, FloMed has significantly improved its operational efficiency and elevated the overall patient experience with a real-world solution that is scalable and practical. "The self-check-in kiosk has been a game changer for our front desk staff. It streamlines the patient check-in process while collecting and confirming incredibly valuable information," said FloMed Infusion CFO & COO Danny Winter. "Even better, the kiosk is fully integrated with our WeInfuse EMR, making the process seamless for our staff and patients."

Ultimately, this integration saves the FloMed team valuable time by automating the patient intake and check-in processes.

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers the end-to-end workflow for infusion centers and home infusion and specialty pharmacies nationwide. WeInfuse's modern, purpose-built workflows for all sites of care allow pharmacies and providers to improve patient care and scale operations with confidence. Take the confusion out of infusion and learn more at weinfuse.com.

About 4U Medical

4U Medical is a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving outpatient care through standardized, efficient, and safe patient access software and hardware solutions. By automating front-end workflows, 4U Medical helps healthcare organizations reduce errors, lower administrative costs, improve operational consistency, and enhance patient safety and experience. Its technology supports intelligent check-in, insurance capture and validation, documentation capture and routing, payments, and surveys. With a specialized focus on ambulatory infusion, 4U Medical's platform and kiosk are used by infusion providers seeking to standardize and modernize the patient journey. Learn more at 4UMedical.com.

SOURCE WeInfuse