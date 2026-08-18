WeirdCo, Developer of Cyberpunk Trading Card Game, Selects Galactic Events Studio's Melee.gg to Power Organized Play

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeirdCo, Inc., the studio behind Cyberpunk Trading Card Game (TCG), today announced a partnership with Galactic Events Studio to support Organized Play (OP) for the new game through the Melee.gg suite of event tools.

The partnership follows the most successful crowdfunding campaign in gaming history, with 50,773 Kickstarter backers pledging $28,353,088 in support to Cyberpunk TCG prior to its release. Now, with tens of thousands of gamers around the world ready to dive in and start playing, and more than 3,000 retail stores signed up to sell Cyberpunk TCG products and host events, WeirdCo is focused on building a robust OP foundation for the game.

Through Melee.gg, WeirdCo will work with Galactic Events Studio to support core OP operations, including event registration, tournament management, player experience, decklist and results workflows, reporting, and future program customization. The partnership is designed to help retailers, tournament organizers, convention teams, and players participate in Cyberpunk TCG events with confidence as the game scales from local and community play to larger competitive events from the regional to the global level of play.

"The community's response to Cyberpunk TCG has been incredible to witness, and it also brings amazing challenges which we are excited to embrace," said WeirdCo Co-Founder and President Elliot Cook. "At WeirdCo, our northstar is driving the human connection. Our players are ready to meet each other, play the game, and rise to the top of Night City, and it's on us to make sure we provide them with enjoyable, intuitive, and stable Organized Play experiences. Galactic Events Studio gives us the reliability, scale, and flexibility to build an OP program worthy of the community that's grown around us."

Cyberpunk TCG thrusts players into the heart of Night City — a bustling, brutal, and often bloodthirsty metropolis. They're tasked with building their own crews of legendary characters from across the Cyberpunk franchise and competing for control of valuable Gigs.

"TCGs bring us together — whether it's to play, compete, share deck ideas, open packs, trade, or just chat. So, organized play couldn't be more important to us. We've got big plans and high standards for what we want to deliver in the months and years ahead," said Cook. "But it's not just our own standards we need to think about. We've been entrusted with a beloved and meticulously crafted world and cast of characters by our partners at CD PROJEKT RED. They've enabled us to build something truly special with Cyberpunk TCG, and our desire to uphold their reputation for delivering incredible, memorable gameplay experiences was a huge factor when selecting our Organized Play software partner."

"Cyberpunk TCG is entering the market with massive community-led momentum, and that creates both opportunity and responsibility," said Scott Elliott, CEO of Galactic Events Studio. "When a game launches with more than 50,000 eager supporters, organized play cannot be an afterthought. It needs dependable infrastructure, responsive tools, and the ability to grow with the community. That is exactly what Melee.gg was built to support. The team members at Galactic Events Studio have helped to launch and support trading card games for decades, and we recognize that WeirdCo is providing innovation, creativity, and fantastic gameplay which will entertain veteran TCG players and players who are opening booster packs for the very first time."

Galactic Events Studio currently supports more than 8,100 stores in more than 70 countries and is localized in 10 languages, giving publishers and organizers the tools to run programs across regions, communities, and formats. The company's event infrastructure is designed to support everything from weekly local play to complex, high-volume competitive events, with customizable workflows that can adapt to the needs of individual games and publishers.

"Great event software should be almost invisible," said Elliott. "Players should be focused on their match. Stores should be focused on their community. Publishers should be able to understand what is working and where the game is growing. Our job is to make the complicated parts feel simple."

Additional details about Cyberpunk TCG Organized Play, retailer participation, event formats, and future program milestones will be announced in the months ahead.

About WeirdCo

WeirdCo was founded for the deep human connection and memorable interpersonal experiences that trading card games create. Our goal is to build a community with soul, that fosters the magic of trading cards that we grew up with. As the studio behind Cyberpunk TCG, WeirdCo has already broken multiple records in its mission to put human connection at the heart of the trading card game world, and is committed to enabling and delivering exceptional player experiences for decades to come.

For more information, visit https://www.weirdco.net/.

About Galactic Events Studio

Galactic Events Studio is an organized play operations and event technology company built to support tabletop games at every scale. Through platforms including Melee.gg and Best Coast Pairings, Galactic Events Studio partners with publishers, retailers, organizers, and conventions to deliver scalable tournament tools, customizable organized play infrastructure, and player-focused event experiences. Melee.gg supports premier trading card game communities including Magic: The Gathering, the original trading card game, and Star Wars: Unlimited, a flagship trading card game from Fantasy Flight Games. Best Coast Pairings supports tabletop communities and event programs including CATAN and Warhammer 40,000. Galactic Events Studio supports more than 8,100 stores in more than 70 countries and is localized in 10 languages.

SOURCE Galactic Events Studio