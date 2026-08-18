Wellness Expert and Experience Designer Maria Aparis Launches Steeped, Introducing Luxury Mobile Micro-Retreats

A new collection of curated private experiences designed to transform the way people gather through wellness, wisdom, and artisan tea

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness expert and experience designer Maria Aparis today announced the launch of Steeped: Luxury Mobile Micro-Retreats, a new collection of intimate, immersive experiences designed to bring people together in a more meaningful way.

Created for intimate celebrations, executive retreats, client appreciation events, bridal showers, corporate activations, destination experiences, and private gatherings, Steeped brings together wellness, wisdom, and artisan tea in a beautifully curated experience designed to leave guests feeling refreshed, connected, and inspired.

Each Luxury Mobile Micro-Retreat is personally curated and guided by Aparis. Guests may enjoy artisan wellness teas, handcrafted zero-proof tea mocktails, traditionally prepared matcha, or ceremonial cacao with guided breathwork, meditation, intention setting. Hosts can also choose from experiences including Chakra Renewal, The Art of Feng Shui, and Life Path Numerology. Every retreat is designed around the occasion, the host and the people in the room, giving guests space to slow down, connect and simply enjoy being together.

"The details matter because people remember how an experience made them feel," said Aparis. "My intention is that guests leave with a memory they'll talk about, a conversation they'll continue, and a feeling they'll want to experience again."

For more than two decades, Aparis has built a career around creating exceptional experiences and bringing people together. Her work has included collaborations with Victoria's Secret, HBO, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, Sony Studios, AT&T, Wells Fargo, Red Bull, Target, House of Blues, and numerous private clients. With Steeped, she brings that same attention to details and love of hospitality to a more intimate setting.

At the heart of Steeped is The Reserve, its signature Luxury Mobile Micro-Retreat. Designed for private residences, estates, boutique hotels, yachts, executive retreats, and destination properties, The Reserve is created from the ground up for each host. From the tea and table setting to the wellness elements and guided experience, every detail is selected to complement the occasion and the people attending.

At a time when people are placing greater value on experiences that feel personal and genuine, Steeped offers a different way to gather. It is not simply about what is served or how a space looks. It is about creating the kind of environment where people put down their phones, stay a little longer and leave feeling more connected than when they arrived.

Steeped in wellness, wisdom and artisan tea.

Luxury Mobile Micro-Retreats are available by reservation beginning August 19, 2026, with experiences offered throughout the United States and internationally.

For more information, please visit www.steepedbeyondthecup.com

About Steeped

Created by wellness expert and experience designer Maria Aparis, Steeped is a Luxury Mobile Micro-Retreat that transforms homes, workplaces and destinations into unforgettable shared experiences. Every Steeped experience blends artisan tea, guided wellness practices and timeless wisdom through thoughtfully curated gatherings designed to inspire connection and leave a lasting impression.

Media Contact:

Maria Aparis

888.901.9917

[email protected]

SOURCE Steeped