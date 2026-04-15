Wellness Workdays Honors Nine Organizations with 2026 Best Wellness Employer Gold Certification

BOSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs, today announced that nine organizations have achieved the prestigious 2026 Best Wellness Employer Gold Certification. This year's honorees include Careforth, City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, City of Portland, Maine, Groov-Pin Corporation, Harris Health, Kennebunk Savings, New Balance, Norway Savings Bank, and Orlando Utilities Commission.

2026 Best Wellness Employer Gold Certification

The Best Wellness Employer program, developed by Wellness Workdays in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School, recognizes employers that demonstrate exceptional commitment to advancing employee health and well-being through comprehensive, data-driven wellness initiatives.

"As organizations navigate a rapidly changing workplace, investing in employee well-being is no longer optional, it's essential to long-term success," said Debra Wein, founder and CEO of Wellness Workdays. "Our Gold-certified employers are leading the way by building thoughtful, results-oriented wellness programs that support the whole employee. Their efforts are creating healthier, more engaged workforces and setting a powerful example for organizations everywhere."

The nine Gold-certified organizations met rigorous evaluation standards across four key areas: assessment, strategy, implementation, and evaluation. Notably, four organizations—Orlando Utilities Commission, New Balance, Norway Savings Bank, and the City of Portland, Maine—have earned Gold certification for each of the past seven years, demonstrating sustained excellence in workplace wellness. Additionally, Careforth, Groov-Pin Corporation, and Kennebunk Savings have achieved Gold status for three consecutive years.

The Best Wellness Employer survey is conducted annually offering organizations the opportunity to benchmark their programs and earn certification that validates their commitment to employee well-being.

Organizations interested in participating in the 2027 survey are encouraged to learn more about the program and take the next step toward building a healthier, more resilient workforce. For additional information, visit www.wellnessworkdays.com/bwe.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of integrated, outcome-based workplace health solutions that help employers improve workforce health, reduce healthcare and injury-related costs, and strengthen business performance. We partner with organizations across high-risk industrial environments, including construction and manufacturing, as well as corporate and professional workforces such as financial and pharmaceutical settings. With more than two decades of experience, our customized onsite and virtual programs integrate physical health, mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, and population health management to deliver measurable results.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and best-practice awards for work with organizations such as New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Shawmut, McCarthy Building, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, the Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School.

Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Wellness Workdays