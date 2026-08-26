Wellness Workdays Interns Achieve 100% First-Time RD Exam Pass Rate After Completing Program's Exam Prep Course

Flexible, distance-based dietetic internship prepares future dietitians for exam success while offering specialized career concentrations and graduate degree pathways

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Wellness Workdays Dietetic Intern who completed the program's RD Exam Prep Course passed the Registered Dietitian (RD) exam on the first attempt. The result exceeds the approximately 60% national first-time pass rate cited by the Commission on Dietetic Registration's (CDR) 2025 report.

Wellness Workdays Dietetic Internship

The RD exam is a critical final step toward becoming a Registered Dietitian, and effective preparation can be challenging. Wellness Workdays designed its exam preparation program to give interns a structured, comprehensive approach to studying and to help them enter the exam with greater confidence and readiness.

"Our interns are investing significant time and effort into becoming Registered Dietitians," said Debra Wein, CEO & Founder of Wellness Workdays and Program Director of Wellness Workdays Dietetic Internship. "We want to give them every opportunity to succeed—not only by providing meaningful supervised practice experiences, but also by supporting them through one of the most important milestones in their professional journey."

"Preparing for the RD exam can feel overwhelming, particularly when interns are balancing supervised practice, work and other responsibilities," said Caitlin Dunn, Program Manager of Wellness Workdays Dietetic Internship. "Our goal is to provide our interns with a clear roadmap for studying, resources that reinforce what they have learned throughout their internship, and the opportunity to practice applying their knowledge before exam day. The 100% first-time pass rate among interns who completed our exam prep course demonstrates the value of that preparation."

The Wellness Workdays RD Exam Prep Course is designed around the CDR exam content outline, incorporating recent changes to the examination requirements and specifications. CDR's current resources include the 2022–2026 RD Test Specifications as well as the newer 2027 - 2031 RD Test Specifications and Expanded Study Outline.

The comprehensive preparation program includes:

Study guides organized around the four test domains

organized around the four test domains Educational webinars to reinforce core concepts

to reinforce core concepts Worksheets designed to support active learning

designed to support active learning Practice questions to help interns assess their knowledge

to help interns assess their knowledge A full practice exam to simulate the testing experience

to simulate the testing experience Flashcard prompts to facilitate review and retention

The course is designed to complement the knowledge and experience interns gain throughout their supervised practice, helping them identify areas for additional study and build familiarity with the types of knowledge and application required for the RD exam.

The importance of thorough preparation is underscored by recent changes from CDR. In May 2026, CDR established a lifetime limit of eight attempts for eligible candidates taking the RD or DTR exams. The policy applies to individuals who establish exam eligibility on or after January 1, 2027.

Wellness Workdays Dietetic Internship is designed to help future dietitians build the knowledge, experience, and confidence they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving profession. Beyond exam preparation, its flexible, dynamic approach allows interns to shape their experience around their career goals and lifestyle needs. From choosing rotation sites without relocating to selecting full-time or part-time completion options and pursuing either a combined graduate degree or internship-only pathway, the program empowers interns to shape an experience that aligns with their personal and professional preferences.

The program's RD Exam Prep Course adds another layer of support at a critical point in an intern's journey, helping interns translate their internship experience into focused preparation for the RD exam.

For more information, visit www.wellnessworkdaysdi.com.

About Wellness Workdays Dietetic Internship

Wellness Workdays Dietetic Internship (WWDI) is an ACEND-accredited program that offers an innovative experience designed to prepare future Registered Dietitians for diverse careers in nutrition and dietetics. Interns can customize their internship through three unique concentrations—Nutrition Communications & Marketing, Sports Nutrition & Entrepreneurship, and Worksite Wellness & Health Promotion—in emerging and evolving areas of dietetics. Through sports partnerships with organizations such as the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Vikings, Notre Dame, Clemson University, West Point, and Duke University, WWDI interns pursuing sports nutrition can gain valuable experience in performance-focused settings, while partnerships with Merrimack College, Simmons University, Framingham State University and Johnson & Wales University provide opportunities to complete a graduate degree and dietetic internship simultaneously, earning an MS, MBA or M.Ed.

SOURCE Wellness Workdays