WellSpring Consumer Healthcare Introduces New Products Formulated with Hypochlorous Acid Across Trusted Personal Care Brands

A+D®, Bactine®, vH Essentials® and Solarcaine® unveil a new lineup made for everyday skin concerns

WellSpring Consumer Healthcare is expanding its Bactine ® , vH Essentials ® , A+D ® and Solarcaine ® brands with a new assortment featuring hypochlorous acid (HOCl).

brands with a new assortment featuring hypochlorous acid (HOCl). These seven new launches are powered by the hot, trending hypochlorous acid ingredient to help remove bacteria while promoting the skin's natural healing process. Created for a wide range of skin needs, it includes essentials for baby care, wound care, intimate skin wellness, sun aftercare, and a wide range of skin conditions.

To amplify this launch, WellSpring is partnering with reality TV star and mom, Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, M.D., M.P.H., to educate families about hypochlorous acid's many uses and benefits.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ingredient that has flooded TikTok skincare routines and dermatologist recommendations, hypochlorous acid (HOCl), has quickly become one of the beauty and wellness industry's most popular breakthroughs. With the increasing popularity of hypochlorous acid, WellSpring Consumer Healthcare is bringing the ingredient's skin-healing benefits to mass retailers via its portfolio of personal healthcare brands. Across Bactine, vH Essentials, A+D and Solarcaine, WellSpring debuts seven new launches powered by hypochlorous acid, offering targeted relief for common skin health concerns without the premium price tag.

Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, M.D., M.P.H., Educates Reality TV Star and Mom Ashley Iaconetti Haibon on the Benefits of HOCl in a Content Shoot for a New Product Line Across Trusted Personal Care Brands Speed Speed WellSpring Consumer Healthcare Introduces A NEW Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) Lineup Within Its Portfolio of Trusted Brands

Hypochlorous acid's gentle, non-toxic properties have fueled its emergence as one of skincare's most talked-about innovations, making it an ideal ingredient for a wide range of everyday skin health conditions. As consumers continue to look for science-backed, effective formulations that are safe for all ages, hypochlorous acid stands out for its role in removing germs and bacteria while offering sting-free care. Safe for all ages and suitable for the face and body, and used as often as needed, its versatility has expanded its role beyond traditional skincare formats into trusted over-the-counter solutions, making it a natural fit for the WellSpring portfolio.

To bring the launch to life, WellSpring has partnered with leading board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, M.D., M.P.H. and reality TV star, podcast host and mom Ashley Iaconetti Haibon for educational social content to help consumers understand the use cases of this ingredient and how hypochlorous acid can be used beyond its traditional applications. As someone who has shared both her motherhood and skincare journeys on her platforms, Ashley offers a relatable perspective on how hypochlorous acid can be incorporated into daily routines, while Dr. Ugonabo provides clinical insights into its growing role in skin health.

"Hypochlorous acid is changing the way consumers think about skin health by delivering a gentle yet highly effective solution for a wide range of everyday concerns and needs," said Oliver Sanders, Vice President of Marketing at WellSpring Consumer Healthcare. "As interest in science-backed skincare continues to accelerate, we saw an opportunity to bring this remarkable, highly effective ingredient to first aid, baby care, and women's intimate care through trusted brands they already rely on."

The new range includes:

A+D: Hydrogel Spray Advanced Dermatitis Care - A cooling antimicrobial spray that helps relieve itch, redness and irritation from skin prone to eczema, rosacea, psoriasis and dermatitis. Accepted by the National Eczema Association and the National Rosacea Society and is recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation. Antimicrobial Spray for Diaper Change - A first-of-its-kind antimicrobial spray that cleanses away bacteria after diaper changes while helping calm redness, soothe irritation and reduce discomfort. Gentle Face Relief Cleanser for Little Ones - A gentle facial cleanser formulated for babies' delicate skin that helps soothe drool rash, baby acne, dryness and everyday irritation around the face.

Bactine: Antimicrobial Wound Care Hydrogel - A sting-free hydrogel that removes bacteria and helps prevent infection while reducing pain and itches from cuts, scrapes, burns, blisters and other first-aid needs. Trusted by hospitals and medical professionals, it helps accelerate the skin's natural healing process, removes germs and prevents infections.

vH Essentials: Intimate Cleansing Spray - A pH-balanced cleansing spray that eliminates impurities and bacteria that can cause irritation, dryness and chafing. Designed to use after everyday activities like working out, traveling or shaving. Bikini Skin Soothing Gel - A lightweight gel that helps soothe razor bumps, ingrown hairs and post-shave irritation while cooling skin after hair removal.

Solarcaine: Advanced Burn Relief Hydrogel - A cooling hydrogel that helps calm redness, irritation and pain from minor burns and sun exposure while also helping the skin heal naturally.



As a leading dermatologist, Dr. Ugonabo will share her knowledge with consumers of the science behind hypochlorous acid and its many benefits for skin health. "Hypochlorous acid is one of my favorite ingredients to recommend to patients. On top of being a highly effective antimicrobial which helps soothe irritation, reduce bacteria and calm redness on the skin, it is also very gentle and well tolerated by most skin types. I am excited to see WellSpring incorporate this multifaceted ingredient into their existing line of products."

WellSpring's content with Dr. Ugonabo and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon will be live on social channels this month, and the pair will host a launch event for tastemakers in New York City this summer.

The line of hypochlorous acid products is available now across a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Target and more. For more information about WellSpring Consumer Healthcare and its portfolio, head to WellSpringPharm.com.

About WellSpring

Founded in 1999 in Sarasota, Florida, WellSpring develops and markets a portfolio of trusted over-the-counter healthcare brands across the U.S. and Canada. Its family of brands—including Bactine®, vH Essentials®, A+D®, Solarcaine® and more—delivers innovative solutions across first aid, skin health, feminine care, digestive wellness and other everyday health categories. Committed to advancing consumer healthcare through science-backed innovation, WellSpring continues to expand its portfolio with differentiated products that address evolving consumer needs, including next-generation hypochlorous acid (HOCl) solutions for skin and wound care. Backed by a robust omni-channel distribution network, strategic retail partnerships and a strong product innovation pipeline, WellSpring is dedicated to making trusted, effective healthcare solutions more accessible to consumers nationwide.

SOURCE WellSpring Consumer Healthcare