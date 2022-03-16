Wendy's and Adult Swim Bring Out-of-this-World Basketball Experience to Las Vegas with "Morty's Mayhem"

Wendy's® and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty are teaming up to invite Las Vegas locals and basketball fans to get "schwifty" at the first-ever "Morty's Mayhem" pop-up. Located in the East Garden Plaza at Resorts World Las Vegas, the immersive experience brings the show off the screen and onto The Strip with never-before-seen animations of Wendy's breakfast characters in the Rick and Morty universe, and the return of the elusive Pickle Rick Frosty®. Boom! Big reveal! While in the alternate universe, fans can also play and watch games, score exclusive swag and try items from Wendy's delicious menu lineup.

The fun doesn't stop there, Wendy's is taking over the town with billboards and all-star roster of local deals, reminding fans it is the best fast food in the game:

$1 Dave's Single via Wendy's App* with Mobile Order

Through April 10 , the iconic Dave's Single is available for one dollar in the Wendy's app* – just head to the offers sections in the app to apply to your next mobile order. As a daily refresh , this offer stays ready in the paint, day in and day out.

, the iconic Dave's Single is available for in the Wendy's app* – just head to the offers sections in the app to apply to your next mobile order. As a , this offer stays ready in the paint, day in and day out.

Fans can net half off their entire Wendy's breakfast purchase when they head to the offers section within the Wendy's app and apply this deal to their next mobile order*. No sub needed here, as the offer refreshes daily and is available through March 31 .

half off their entire Wendy's breakfast purchase when they head to the offers section within the Wendy's app and apply this deal to their next mobile order*. No sub needed here, as the offer .

From March 11 – April 4 score $0 delivery fee** when ordering through Wendy's app or website. You can even team up this deal with the $1 Dave's Single* or Half Off Breakfast Purchase* offers. Some call it an alley-oop in app.

WHEN:

The mayhem runs alongside the tournament, tipping off on Thursday, March 17, 2022, through Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. PST daily.

WHERE:

Located at Resorts World Las Vegas in the East Garden Plaza in front of the resort, directly off Las Vegas Blvd. at 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd in Las Vegas – this a shot you don't want to miss.

HOW:

The experience is FREE and open to the public, so run, don't walk to join the "Mayhem." Fans unable to make it to Resorts World Las Vegas can still score slam-dunk deals through the Wendy's app all tournament long.

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.**Available at participating U.S. Wendy's®. Offer only valid March 11 – April 4 on delivery orders placed in the Wendy's App. Service fee and taxes apply. Wendy's App download and registration required. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Subject to cancellation at any time. See Wendy's App for further details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company